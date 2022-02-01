Something special: The HP Netserver LX Pro Quad Pentium Pro

Hi all,

as promised here, I want to show you what was Ultra-High-End back in the days of 1997 (25 years ago!).

It all started with a server from my high school, equipped with 2 166MHz CPUs and 256MB Ram. Over the years, i got 4 1MB Pentium Pros (aka 'Blackies'), the corresponding CPU boards, a 4 GB Ram Board with 16 * 256MB EDO Dimms, 2 RackStorage / 8 Hard drive arrays, new NetRaid 3si Controllers and so on ...

I don't want to loose too much words (although i'm not a native english speaker, so excuse any mistakes i make) :D


Here's the beast, weight is around 160kg with the two RS/8s:

c6jmv.jpg


wmkvm.jpg


Boot Process:

0pkwd.jpg


Drives and a LOOOT of space:

vfk0v.jpg


A little bit Quake?

FB_IMG_1614527953991.jpg


Sneak Peek inside:

k6jhb.jpg


4 GB Ram Board:

h9k5v.jpg


And i've got a couple of Videos of the Running Server as well ... :)





It would be nice to know if there are more NetServer Lovers out there??

Greetz,
Martin
 
That's just awesome! Which version of windows was that? NT with 4 processor support?
 
SamirD : It's Windows NT 4.0 SP6 - Seems to support 4 CPUs out of the box with the 'Multiprocessor Kernel', which is detected during installation ... :)

wvkbh.jpg
 
