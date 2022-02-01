Something special: The HP Netserver LX Pro Quad Pentium Pro

Hi all,
as promised here, I want to show you what was Ultra-High-End back in the days of 1997 (25 years ago!).
It all started with a server from my high school, equipped with 2 166MHz CPUs and 256MB Ram. Over the years, i got 4 1MB Pentium Pros (aka 'Blackies'), the corresponding CPU boards, a 4 GB Ram Board with 16 * 256MB EDO Dimms, 2 RackStorage / 8 Hard drive arrays, new NetRaid 3si Controllers and so on ...
I don't want to loose too much words (although i'm not a native english speaker, so excuse any mistakes i make)
Here's the beast, weight is around 160kg with the two RS/8s:
Boot Process:
Drives and a LOOOT of space:
A little bit Quake?
Sneak Peek inside:
4 GB Ram Board:
And i've got a couple of Videos of the Running Server as well ...
It would be nice to know if there are more NetServer Lovers out there??
Greetz,
Martin
