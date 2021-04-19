Someone explain CPU mining?

And how it works on different CPUs? Like what makes a cpu better than another one?



I happen to look at the 3 machines I have running that also mine on the CPU and I found it odd that an older mobile 2ct/4th intel CPU was monero mining almost twice as fast as a newer Ryzen 3 3200g.



my 2700x mines about 6 times faster than the laptop intel.



So what makes a CPU better or worse than another at mining the same thing?