I'm using a Dell laptop/workstation. Windows 10. Peace equalizer. I play tunes from several sources (Musicbee, Amazon music, jazzradio.com). This is weird but, some tunes sound raspy - but if I start the same tune over again, the raspy-ness is gone. It doesn't matter what source I'm using. It can be online streaming or from files on my PC. Any ideas what is causing this?