Some Microsoft hardware is coming back

All of these existing Microsoft PC accessories will look and perform exactly like they did before. Incase is licensing the designs from Microsoft but neither party is willing to disclose the exact terms of the deal. Microsoft will still retain ownership of its designs, so it could potentially bring back classic mice or keyboards itself in the future, or continue to renew its license to Incase. It’s important to note that Incase isn’t getting licenses for all of Microsoft’s PC accessories.

Consumers will be able to purchase this same hardware in retail stores, and the main difference is that it will be branded differently and supported by Incase. Instead of a Microsoft logo on the top of a mouse or keyboard there will be an Incase one, with “designed by Microsoft” on the packaging.