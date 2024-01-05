Some Microsoft hardware is coming back

https://www.theverge.com/2024/1/5/2...partnership-keyboards-accessories-partnership
All of these existing Microsoft PC accessories will look and perform exactly like they did before. Incase is licensing the designs from Microsoft but neither party is willing to disclose the exact terms of the deal. Microsoft will still retain ownership of its designs, so it could potentially bring back classic mice or keyboards itself in the future, or continue to renew its license to Incase. It’s important to note that Incase isn’t getting licenses for all of Microsoft’s PC accessories.
Consumers will be able to purchase this same hardware in retail stores, and the main difference is that it will be branded differently and supported by Incase. Instead of a Microsoft logo on the top of a mouse or keyboard there will be an Incase one, with “designed by Microsoft” on the packaging.
Incase cut a deal with Microsoft to produce a bunch of hardware that Microsoft quit making. About 25 items in the initial run. They are hoping to have retail availability in Q2.

Some ergo keyboards, several mice, etc.
 
I always liked the Microsoft hardware stuff I bought over the years. From the old Sidewinder pads and gaming mice to a couple different keyboard models. For mesh keyboards, I think I'd take theirs vs. all the other major players.
 
