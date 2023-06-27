Some help with my Dell P1130

Hello,



There stills seems to be some crt amateurs arround here. I find a Dell P1130 for a cheap price (40€). It was an engineered that get it from his work and keep it for many years without using it, but he took a great care of it. The monitor is in perfect shape and after checking it's only 7.5k hours.

When i receive it there was the famous "G2 bug", and brightness / contrast was at max level. No need to say it was horrible, so i setup windas and lower G2 from 165 to around 150. The image is wash out, so i thought it was a color calibration problem, as windas surely reset the color settings. I order a MonacoOPTIX probe and when i finally get it, i start a windas calibration. I follow the guide here.

The image is stable, geometry is good with some adjustment.

I have a lot of problem to have the probe to work with windows 11, but it suddenly start to work for no reason, the joy of this crap called an OS. Windas is working fine.

At first the monitor works fine during calibration, but quickly it shows a strange issue. The brightness decrease with bright image. By flashing the original dat file i correct the issue, then i start again the windas calibration, but arriving to the color gain settings, the problem appeared again. When i load the full white image, the monitor even power off quickly with the power diode start blinking (overload i assume). It tried again and it did the same again. After power off the monitor and try again later, it still doing the same. During calibration it's impossible to pass a certain brightness level.

For example there is a test pattern when it asks for 97cd in brightness, and it's impossible to go higher than 47-48.



I found the monitor to exhibit a lot of heat from the back during calibration, i think the chassis is going very hot and it causes this overload. I want to know if someone saw this before and if i could have some advice.

I think i'll start with a full recap... a little blind but it could correct the issue. The monitor haven't many running hours but it still 20 years old.