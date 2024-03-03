Some Free Items – Read Carefully

LFaWolf
*** All Gone ***
The Big Print:
USA Only.
Fee Free Payment only.
Payment method: Multiple people sent me money through PayPal Goods and Services. I ended up having to refund them. It is quite a hassle, and I don't want to explain repeatedly in PMs. Listen, and listen carefully - I am not selling you anything. I only ask for the shipping cost, so fee-free payments through PayPal, Venmo, or Zelle only.
Fee.Free.Payment.Only.
Did I mention it is Fee Free Payment only?
Communications: Message me exactly what you want. Do not send me a message "What you got left?" I am not here to serve you. When in doubt, check this thread for status. I want these to go to people that will use them - folding, Linux, or even Windows 10 (still has 18 months support) for friends or family. We have to talk if you plan to hoard them, or worse, lie and then resell them, then shame on you.
Description: All these items belong to me. I keep most of them as backups to minimize downtime for business. Although they have been tested, most were done years ago and have been stored since then. I know they worked then, but I cannot guarantee they will work now. If you cannot risk that some components may not work, sorry, this thread is not for you. No refund for the shipping cost. Again, there is absolutely no refund for the shipping cost.
Shipping Time: I am swamped with work and life, so I must combine shipping trips to save time. I will ship only once a week. If you need something urgently, this thread is not for you. It is best to keep your expectations very low regarding shipping time.
Shipping method: Depends on what you want, but note that I don't have a box large enough to ship 3 motherboard boxes. Also, EVGA X79 Dark box does not fit into USPS Flat Rate Box, so shipping costs will be higher. I have some brown boxes but prefer USPS Flat Rate Priority Mail boxes. If you want the board and some memory, USPS Flat Rate is much easier. Please don’t ask me to create a shipping account from another site to save a few bucks. I have enough accounts to worry as it is. My shipping Zip Code is 94539. Consider this if you are on the other side of the country.
A final reminder - Fee Free Payment Only!
End of The Big Print
By proceeding further, you have agreed to the terms listed above.
If you ignore the wall of text above and do it wrong, I will ignore you in return.
My Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/96001/to
Image link to all the items. I put captions on the images, so they should line up correctly here. Unless specified, all hardware is considered used. I may not have enough CPUs, but they are cheap on eBay.
View: https://imgur.com/a/TuxNYns
The last round made a small dent to the DDR3 inventory but I still have some left. Most motherboards here are Quad channel, so they will come in at 4x4GB. Only 4GB DDR3 are available.All Gone! EVGA X79 Dark. The outer sleeve may not come with it if the serial number does not match the board.Shipping EVGA X79 Dark. The outer sleeve may not come with it if the serial number does not match the board.Shipping Gigabyte R6450 (new)Shipping PowerColor HD7870 Myst (aka 2GB 7930). Read up on the reviews if you are curious. Ran overclocked (great OC!) and CrossFire. Link - https://www.newegg.com/powercolor-radeon-hd-7870-myst-edition-ax7870-2gbd5-2dhppv3e/p/N82E16814131484Shipping PowerColor HD7870 Myst (aka 2GB 7930). Read up on the reviews if you are curious. Ran overclocked (great OC!) and CrossFire. Link - https://www.newegg.com/powercolor-radeon-hd-7870-myst-edition-ax7870-2gbd5-2dhppv3e/p/N82E16814131484Shipping EVGA GT620Shipping ASUS Sabertooth X79Shipping ASUS P9X79 Pro (New)Shipping MSI AM3+ 970 Gaming (New)Shipping ASUS X79 Deluxe (Gold Theme)Shipping ASUS P9X79 (this does not have USB3 Front Panel Header). Cooler not included. I will have to check the CPU after removing the cooler.Shipping ASUS P9X79 WS Workstation. Cooler and memory are not included. I will have to check the CPU after removing the cooler.Shipping EVGA X79 DarkShipping Some LGA 2011 CPUs are 3820, 3930k, 4820k, etc.All Gone ASUS P9X79 WS Workstation. Cooler and memory are not included. I will have to check the CPU after removing the cooler.Shipping Corsair HX 850 Silver. A bit old but has no problem powering 3x GTS 250 SLIShipping ASUS Maximus IV Extreme. Thermaltake Frio cooler can be included.Shipping
