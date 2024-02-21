Some Free Items - Read Carefully

LFaWolf
*** All Gone ***
The Big Print:
My company upgraded everyone to Windows 11-compliant machines, and these components are no longer needed. Most of them are kept as backup and are new old stock, meaning they have not been put to extensive or daily use, although I found a few were used components. I will indicate the item's condition to the best of my knowledge.
I inherited most of these components. Although they have been tested (some by me), most were done years ago and have been in storage since then. I know they worked then, but I cannot guarantee they will work now. If you cannot risk that some components may not work, sorry, this thread is not for you. No refund for the shipping cost. Again, there is absolutely no refund for the shipping cost.
Communications: The person who bought most of them is a very good friend, but Covid took him away. If you have any questions, you may ask me, but I may not have the answer either. I would rather these items go to people and put them to good use rather than e-waste, but work with me here and be clear in your communications. I will generally get back to you, but some of you are on my blocked list. If you message me and don’t get a response, you should try again. But after that…
Shipping Time: I am swamped with work and life, so I must combine shipping trips to save time. I would probably ship only once a week. If you need something urgently, this thread is not for you. It is best to keep your expectations low regarding shipping time.
Shipping method: Depends on what you want. I have some brown boxes but prefer USPS Flat Rate Priority Mail boxes. If you want the board and some memory, USPS Flat Rate is much easier. Please don’t ask me to create a shipping account from another site to save a few bucks. I have enough accounts to worry as it is. My shipping Zip Code is 94539. Consider this if you are on the other side of the country.
Payment method: I only ask for the shipping cost, so fee-free payments through PayPal, Venmo, or Zelle only.
End of The Big Print!
My Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/96001/to
By proceeding further, you have agreed to the terms listed above.
Image link to all the items. I put captions on the images, so they should line up correctly here.
View: https://imgur.com/a/ZLS10xb
For all the components, I have some CPUs and DDR3 memory to go with them. Ask if you want some.
ASRock FM2A88M Extreme 5+ Pro. (New, should work with the FM2+ A860k CPU, but Google it yourself first)Shipped
- Some 4GB DDR3 memory.
ASUS 970 Pro Gaming Aura (Used.)Shipped. MSI 970 Gaming (New)Shipped ASUS A99X EVO R2.0 (New)Shipped. ASRock 970 Performance Fatal1ty Motherboard (Used)Shipped ASRock 990 FX Fatal1ty (Used, the chipset heatsink has been modified/slightly sawed off, I think to fit a GPU)Shipped Intel Socket 1155 with an i5-3470. I still have no idea what board this is unless I power it up. The CPU is an Intel i5-3470. Updated Picture.Shipped MSI P67A-GD65 (RMA from MSI)Shipped MSI P67A-GD65 (Used)Shipped 2x Gigabyte GTS 450 (Used)Shipped AMD 6450 (New) ASUS P8P67 Pro (Used, I think the installed CPU is 2500k, but I will pull the cooler to find out. Cooler could be included, but then it won’t fit a flat rate box. The Cooler is Zalman CNPS-10 or something like that)Shipped AMD FX-6300 and 860k (Used). The FX-6300 is AM3+. The 860k is FM2+. They use different sockets and they don't "cross" work.All shipped Socket 1155 CPUs (Used), Pentium G2030, i5-2500k, i5-3570kAll are claimed EVGA GT 620 (used)Shipped EVGA GTX 650 Ti (Used)Shipped Gigabyte 6770 (New)Shipped Galaxy GTS 250 1GB (New)Shipped Thortech Thunderbolt 1200W PSU (Used). This is heavy. I may not ship in this box but use the USPS Flat Rate Box.Picked up Sparkle Magna Gold 850W PSU (New. Note that this uses a proprietary power supply cable, and you must not use the fan power cable, or it will fry everything!)Picked up Antec Earthwatt 650W Bronze (Used. This used to be on the test bench but was moved to a PC. I think it is missing 1 or 2 of the PCIe x8 cables, but it does have 2 on there now. I will try to find them if anyone is interested)Shipped Thermaltake Frio (One is used, and I think one is new. The used one sits on a test bench, but the fans are loud and have mounting for 1155 and perhaps AMD up to AM3+. I will try to find them. The new one has whatever comes from the package, and it might also have socket 2011 mounting.) For the coolers, they are probably not worth it to ship alone unless you take both of them. Picked up
