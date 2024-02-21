Some Free Items - Read Carefully

*** All Gone ***

The Big Print:

My company upgraded everyone to Windows 11-compliant machines, and these components are no longer needed. Most of them are kept as backup and are new old stock, meaning they have not been put to extensive or daily use, although I found a few were used components. I will indicate the item's condition to the best of my knowledge.

I inherited most of these components. Although they have been tested (some by me), most were done years ago and have been in storage since then. I know they worked then, but I cannot guarantee they will work now. If you cannot risk that some components may not work, sorry, this thread is not for you. No refund for the shipping cost. Again, there is absolutely no refund for the shipping cost.

Communications: The person who bought most of them is a very good friend, but Covid took him away. If you have any questions, you may ask me, but I may not have the answer either. I would rather these items go to people and put them to good use rather than e-waste, but work with me here and be clear in your communications. I will generally get back to you, but some of you are on my blocked list. If you message me and don’t get a response, you should try again. But after that…

Shipping Time: I am swamped with work and life, so I must combine shipping trips to save time. I would probably ship only once a week. If you need something urgently, this thread is not for you. It is best to keep your expectations low regarding shipping time.

Shipping method: Depends on what you want. I have some brown boxes but prefer USPS Flat Rate Priority Mail boxes. If you want the board and some memory, USPS Flat Rate is much easier. Please don’t ask me to create a shipping account from another site to save a few bucks. I have enough accounts to worry as it is. My shipping Zip Code is 94539. Consider this if you are on the other side of the country.

Payment method: I only ask for the shipping cost, so fee-free payments through PayPal, Venmo, or Zelle only.

End of The Big Print!


My Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/96001/to

By proceeding further, you have agreed to the terms listed above.

Image link to all the items. I put captions on the images, so they should line up correctly here.


View: https://imgur.com/a/ZLS10xb

For all the components, I have some CPUs and DDR3 memory to go with them. Ask if you want some.

  1. ASRock FM2A88M Extreme 5+ Pro. (New, should work with the FM2+ A860k CPU, but Google it yourself first) Shipped
  2. Some 4GB DDR3 memory.
  3. ASUS 970 Pro Gaming Aura (Used.) Shipped.
  4. MSI 970 Gaming (New) Shipped
  5. ASUS A99X EVO R2.0 (New) Shipped.
  6. ASRock 970 Performance Fatal1ty Motherboard (Used) Shipped
  7. ASRock 990 FX Fatal1ty (Used, the chipset heatsink has been modified/slightly sawed off, I think to fit a GPU) Shipped
  8. Intel Socket 1155 with an i5-3470. I still have no idea what board this is unless I power it up. The CPU is an Intel i5-3470. Updated Picture. Shipped
  9. MSI P67A-GD65 (RMA from MSI) Shipped
  10. MSI P67A-GD65 (Used) Shipped
  11. 2x Gigabyte GTS 450 (Used) Shipped
  12. AMD 6450 (New)
  13. ASUS P8P67 Pro (Used, I think the installed CPU is 2500k, but I will pull the cooler to find out. Cooler could be included, but then it won’t fit a flat rate box. The Cooler is Zalman CNPS-10 or something like that) Shipped
  14. AMD FX-6300 and 860k (Used). The FX-6300 is AM3+. The 860k is FM2+. They use different sockets and they don't "cross" work. All shipped
  15. Socket 1155 CPUs (Used), Pentium G2030, i5-2500k, i5-3570k All are claimed
  16. EVGA GT 620 (used) Shipped
  17. EVGA GTX 650 Ti (Used) Shipped
  18. Gigabyte 6770 (New) Shipped
  19. Galaxy GTS 250 1GB (New) Shipped
  20. Thortech Thunderbolt 1200W PSU (Used). This is heavy. I may not ship in this box but use the USPS Flat Rate Box. Picked up
  21. Sparkle Magna Gold 850W PSU (New. Note that this uses a proprietary power supply cable, and you must not use the fan power cable, or it will fry everything!) Picked up
  22. Antec Earthwatt 650W Bronze (Used. This used to be on the test bench but was moved to a PC. I think it is missing 1 or 2 of the PCIe x8 cables, but it does have 2 on there now. I will try to find them if anyone is interested) Shipped
  23. Thermaltake Frio (One is used, and I think one is new. The used one sits on a test bench, but the fans are loud and have mounting for 1155 and perhaps AMD up to AM3+. I will try to find them. The new one has whatever comes from the package, and it might also have socket 2011 mounting.) For the coolers, they are probably not worth it to ship alone unless you take both of them. Picked up
 
I'm local to you, so whatever is left that people don't want, reach out to me and I'll come over and take. Or I can come get a bunch of stuff just to save you the effort of sending out stuff piecemeal. Either way works for me as I can put it all to use and would also hate for it to be ewasted.

Also, if you have any DDR1 or DDR2 ram in that ram bin, I could use that to keep some of my old stuff running or as upgrades. Thank you!
 
Hello,
Please note: I don't have fee free payment.
I only use paypal.
Please add a few dollars to cover your fees.
My zipcode is 33433

Please send me any amd am3 mb with with any video card.
I have a processor and memory.

My heatware: 276-0-0
 
It is not the fees, brother,it is the hassle because anyone can open a case (not saying you would) against me if the product has issues. Therefore, PayPal F&F it is.
 
All PMs replied to. The original thread has been updated and added picture for the Intel Board
 
I only just now realized that these belonged to your friend who was taken away by covid. :( I guess it was me blocking out my own trauma of covid taking my dad away from me that kept it from sinking in. :( My deepest condolences to you and everyone affected by his loss. I hope everyone here realizes these are more than just parts and were probably part of someone's cherished collection.
 
Done with today. Thread updated. 2 packages are going out tomorrow. Someone got a nice box - 3 boards, 3 CPUs, 48GB of DDR3!

I never got a message from you.

Yes, I held off letting these go because the memory is just too much. But I need to make room to store a bunch 3090s. The Antec 650w is special for me too, as that was the last item I bought from Fry's Electronics. It was the day after Thanksgiving many years ago. I was a poor gamer. It had a rebate but the shelf was empty. I was about to leave and found it on another shelf. I looked around and quickly grabbed it ;). It went through 3 builds with me but was not heavily used.

Anyway, if you missed most of the stuff, subscribe to this thread. I will have more to come, especially if Nvidia keeps "beat and raise" 🤣
 
I still have an used Fry's Gift Card . One day, it will be a collectable item
1708575418337.png
 
