Some Free Items - Read Carefully

Ray06492 said:



Hello,

Please note: I don't have fee free payment.

I only use paypal.

Please add a few dollars to cover your fees.

My zipcode is 33433



Please send me any amd am3 mb with with any video card.

I have a processor and memory.



SamirD said: I guess it was me blocking out my own trauma of covid taking my dad away from me that kept it from sinking in. My deepest condolences to you and everyone affected by his loss. I hope everyone here realizes these are more than just parts and were probably part of someone's cherished collection. I only just now realized that these belonged to your friend who was taken away by covid.I guess it was me blocking out my own trauma of covid taking my dad away from me that kept it from sinking in.My deepest condolences to you and everyone affected by his loss. I hope everyone here realizes these are more than just parts and were probably part of someone's cherished collection. Click to expand...

Done with today. Thread updated. 2 packages are going out tomorrow. Someone got a nice box - 3 boards, 3 CPUs, 48GB of DDR3!I never got a message from you.Yes, I held off letting these go because the memory is just too much. But I need to make room to store a bunch 3090s. The Antec 650w is special for me too, as that was the last item I bought from Fry's Electronics. It was the day after Thanksgiving many years ago. I was a poor gamer. It had a rebate but the shelf was empty. I was about to leave and found it on another shelf. I looked around and quickly grabbed it. It went through 3 builds with me but was not heavily used.Anyway, if you missed most of the stuff, subscribe to this thread. I will have more to come, especially if Nvidia keeps "beat and raise"