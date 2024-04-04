Some Battlemage Specs

peppergomez
https://gamerant.com/intel-battlemage-gpus-performance-specs-leaked/
12gb doesn't seem like much, hope these are low end models
It's not, they just want you to think that it is, so that you will go & buy a 16GB modelhttps://gamerant.com/intel-battlemage-gpus-performance-specs-leaked/
Cool
“Intel has reportedly chosen the TSMC 4 nm EUV foundry node for its next generation Arc Xe2 discrete GPUs based on the "Battlemage" graphics architecture. This would mark a generational upgrade from the Arc "Alchemist" family, which Intel built on the TSMC 6 nm DUV process. The TSMC N4 node offers significant increases in transistor densities, performance, and power efficiency over the N6, which is allowing Intel to nearly double the Xe cores on its largest "Battlemage" variant in numerical terms. This, coupled with increased IPC, clock speeds, and other features, should make the "Battlemage" contemporary against today's AMD RDNA 3 and NVIDIA Ada gaming GPUs. Interestingly, TSMC N4 isn't the most advanced foundry node that the Xe2 "Battlemage" is being built on. The iGPU powering Intel's Core Ultra 200V "Lunar Lake" processor is part of its Compute tile, which Intel is building on the more advanced TSMC N3 (3 nm) node.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/324197/intel-arc-xe2-battlemage-discrete-gpus-made-on-tsmc-4-nm-process
I bet it's the B5xx models, so a 4GB increase from the A580. 20 or 24 Xe2 cores vs. 24 for the A580. Likely a hit to memory bandwidth, but maybe not much. A580 has a 256-bit bus with 16Gb/s GDDR6, but 20 seems to be readily available. If they use 20Gb/s ram it would have about 94% of the A580s bandwidth. 256-bit bus on a sub $200 card is a little nuts these days, I bet the A580 can't really use all of it.It's not, they just want you to think that it is, so that you will go & buy a 16GB model
Well it would be rather funny if Intel can beat AMD highest end RDNA 4 card. Just have not heart much dealing with Intels discrete cards.Hoping they go 32 again on their high end model as I need another gpu. Will be waiting to see how the arch changes pan out. I think they learned a lot from Arc and will address the biggest issues with through put for the next gen. Actually a bit excited for the new cards to release and hoping they're gonna be competitive at a reasonable price point.
That would be hilarious. It would also be fun to see Intel fabbing GPUs for NV or AMD the gen after next if they can get 18A working well. Giggles aside I just want someone to properly compete with NV, and I wouldn't mind at all if one of my options was fabbed by Intel in the USA. That's not going to happen this round, but maybe in late 2026/early 2027. I just don't like one company having a lock on anything.Well it would be rather funny if Intel can beat AMD highest end RDNA 4 card. Just have not heart much dealing with Intels discrete cards.