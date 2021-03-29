Some Anandtech Users Quit Formula BOINC

Hey guys,I come into this not really clear on your relationship with Formula BOINC, but wanted to let you know that some of the top producers on the Anandtech team are quitting Formula BOINC. Recently there have been credible allegations that one or more of the new Formula BOINC (FB) committee members have used their position of privilege to unfairly benefit their team. Unfortunately, many of the incriminating posts have been scrubbed from the FB forum, as a FB committee member has been granted full control over the forum. Some of us have been talking about forming a new BOINC competition to help spur interest in DC. I'm not here as a salesman, just for my own personal curiosity to see where the general sentiment lies here at [H] regarding FB and the possibility of an alternative contest structure. Your thoughts are welcome!Link to FB forum: