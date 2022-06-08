Some advice on a standing desk monitor for exercise

StoleMyOwnCar
Sep 30, 2013
2,355
I have this standing desk, for using with my treadmill (~11-13 miles/day). I used to use a 50-55 inch TV. I had a lot of trouble seeing things (text) on it and realized I might as well use the elevated monitor area on this.
At first I used an old Qnix; it rocked too much due to slight movements, and its crappy stand. Instead, I swiped this monitor from my main desk.
It works, but it's not high framerate (but most gaming I do is Steam streaming from my main PC, which might be 60FPS) and it's also not curved. My vision, at the elevation I set, sits roughly at the direct center of the monitor and my eyes are about 23-24 inches (ie ~2 feet) away. I feel like I would benefit from a curved monitor, considering my proximity.
A lot of curved monitors are 3440x1440, which I do not feel would help me much when my face is this close. Correct me if I'm wrong on that. I think I would prefer something taller rather than wider, since I read a lot of articles or novels while walking. There don't seem to be too many options for that at a reasonable price level. I don't need high color accuracy, but minimizing color shift while my head bobs a bit would definitely help.
Budget would be ~$200-500, lower the better unless there's a good reason for it. I use this setup quite a bit so I'm willing to spend a lot more if there's a "fits perfectly" option you can think of.
There's another big limitation, too: this monitor stand is only 7 inches deep. Many curved monitors at this size have gigantic bases that would not fit on it. I could try to add a longer board on top, but that's a last resort...
After analyzing my options, this is the list I drew up:
https://pcpartpicker.com/product/dt92FT/dell-s3222dgm-315-2560x1440-165-hz-monitor-s3222dgm (stand would still hang off the edge a bit though... maybe a bit too much)
https://pcpartpicker.com/product/KBcRsY/asus-tuf-gaming-vg32vq-315-2560x1440-144-hz-monitor-vg32vq (again stand might be too long)
https://pcpartpicker.com/product/Hj...340-3440x1440-144-hz-monitor-xz342ck-pbmiiphx (about the only UW that might have a stand that actually fits)
https://www.microcenter.com/product...-uhd-(3840-x-2160)-60hz-curved-screen-monitor (stand and dimensions are perfect and it's 4k, but only 60Hz...)
I didn't put any monitors with stands that split at the center because I'm not sure if any of them would fit. Any other suggestions or comments welcome, thanks.
After analyzing my options, this is the list I drew up:
