Some advice on a standing desk monitor for exercise

I have this standing desk, for using with my treadmill (~11-13 miles/day). I used to use a 50-55 inch TV. I had a lot of trouble seeing things (text) on it and realized I might as well use the elevated monitor area on this.

At first I used an old Qnix; it rocked too much due to slight movements, and its crappy stand. Instead, I swiped this monitor from my main desk.

It works, but it's not high framerate (but most gaming I do is Steam streaming from my main PC, which might be 60FPS) and it's also not curved. My vision, at the elevation I set, sits roughly at the direct center of the monitor and my eyes are about 23-24 inches (ie ~2 feet) away. I feel like I would benefit from a curved monitor, considering my proximity.

A lot of curved monitors are 3440x1440, which I do not feel would help me much when my face is this close. Correct me if I'm wrong on that. I think I would prefer something taller rather than wider, since I read a lot of articles or novels while walking. There don't seem to be too many options for that at a reasonable price level. I don't need high color accuracy, but minimizing color shift while my head bobs a bit would definitely help.

Budget would be ~$200-500, lower the better unless there's a good reason for it. I use this setup quite a bit so I'm willing to spend a lot more if there's a "fits perfectly" option you can think of.

There's another big limitation, too: this monitor stand is only 7 inches deep. Many curved monitors at this size have gigantic bases that would not fit on it. I could try to add a longer board on top, but that's a last resort...

After analyzing my options, this is the list I drew up:
https://pcpartpicker.com/product/dt92FT/dell-s3222dgm-315-2560x1440-165-hz-monitor-s3222dgm (stand would still hang off the edge a bit though... maybe a bit too much)
https://pcpartpicker.com/product/KBcRsY/asus-tuf-gaming-vg32vq-315-2560x1440-144-hz-monitor-vg32vq (again stand might be too long)
https://pcpartpicker.com/product/Hj...340-3440x1440-144-hz-monitor-xz342ck-pbmiiphx (about the only UW that might have a stand that actually fits)
https://www.microcenter.com/product...-uhd-(3840-x-2160)-60hz-curved-screen-monitor (stand and dimensions are perfect and it's 4k, but only 60Hz...)

I didn't put any monitors with stands that split at the center because I'm not sure if any of them would fit. Any other suggestions or comments welcome, thanks.
 
