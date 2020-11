(SOLVED) Strange "Conflict" With SATA and Video Card?

CSM booting[edit]​

PCI bus #'s switching is the routing you are seeing. Intel usually identifies the complex and root ports, but AMD will usually not have any identification. It will just be a PCI to PCI bridge, which they are if it is Intel or not. HWINFO is helpful to see the root complex. P0 is from the processor and B0 (bus) is from the chipset. If more processors were present you would see a P1 for example, but that would be NUMA and a different conversation. I posted a HWINFO shot of my bus utilizatio. Excellent freebie to monitor, and informing. Matter of fact you may "see" the routing when enabled and disabled.This is what's known legacy ROM's are used (CSM), not in EFI mode, x16_1 and x16/x8_3 are occupied, IRQ's are LAPICs not in MSI (noticed the ASmedia is IRQ44? It may share a pin, but may not share an interrupt), remapping is enable.Loading, its ROM should be enabled and doing such will allow you to go into functions before boot, and it will also allow you to boot from the devices attached. If not to boot, nor to create an array from the ROM then you disable. RAID will actually mean native/AHCI, its a bit of misnomer. This has more to do with native or compatibility mode (I couldn't find the Microsoft explanation but this explains it because it may be outdated). When people used to say "natively" they had not a clue what it actually meant. This is what it means: https://www.manualslib.com/manual/447916/Ampro-Com-830.html?page=25 1. Make sure all ROM's are legacy loading. You might see this in the CSM and other places. Asus doesn't update manuals well enough to really know (and sometimes they never place them in there), but they will be where a devices is (at times), and in boot section where CSM is usually located. According to what you say, CSM should be enabled (not auto), and legacy only is the option for each boot section option. There used to be an issue with the integrated chipset AHCI controller and the ROM's selected back -in the day. You had to choose legacy not UEFI first for the AMD controller to be enabled.2. Leave remapping enabled. Enable Interrupt 19 capture.3. If no change disable remapping, but leave interrupt 19 capture enabled.4. Enable UEFI driver first with PCI-E/PCI Expansion Devices5. Buy a new add-in-cardA thought, do not have secure boot enabled, do you? You should not with CSM enabled. The issue is most users when setting up do not know these areas and can lead to the oddities because of the mixing of ROM's, or they area unaware of their legacy ROM device. I would have been disable CSM from the get-go, enable secure boot, install keys. All UEFI secure boot mode properly. However, there can be an incompatible device and this would not allow booting into UEFI mode, which is the reason for it.From: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unified_Extensible_Firmware_Interface To ensure backward compatibility, most UEFI firmware implementations on PC-class machines also support booting in legacy BIOS mode from MBR-partitioned disks, through thethat provides legacy BIOS compatibility. In this scenario, booting is performed in the same way as on legacy BIOS-based systems, by ignoring the partition table and relying on the content of a boot sector BIOS-style booting from MBR-partitioned disks is commonly called, regardless of it being performed on UEFI or legacy BIOS-based systems. Furthermore, booting legacy BIOS-based systems from GPT disks is also possible, and such a boot scheme is commonly calledTheallows legacy operating systems and some option ROMs that do not support UEFI to still be used. [50] It also provides required legacy System Management Mode (SMM) functionality, called, as an addition to features provided by the UEFI SMM. This is optional and highly chipset- and platform-specific. An example of such a legacy SMM functionality is providing USB legacy support for keyboard and mouse, by emulating their classic PS/2 counterparts. [50] In November 2017, Intel announced that it planned to phase out support for CSM by 2020. [51] Your problem is with the ROM's/BAR to enumerate the second video card.