[solved] No Power When I add SATA drives

Hi-
I have a case of I have no idea what I'm doing wrong. I attempted to add a few hard drives to my PC and it wont boot at all. No power or anything. Unplug the sata cable and wait 5 minutes and it boots fine.

Here's what I have installed before I tried adding some drives.
Seasonic Power Prime Ultra 850W 80+
MSI B450 Tamahawk
MSI Radeon RX 570 Armor
G.Skill Sniper X 32GB
Intel 660P NVMe M.2 2TB

I tried to add 3 Wester Digital Green 4TB's and it wouldn't boot. The power supply would make a click sound and nothing. I tried resetting CMOS but that didn't do anything. Any suggestions?

Thanks

Peter
 
Last edited:
Try adding the WD drives one at a time with a start up attempt between each additional drive. When startup fails omit that drive and try the others.
 
learners permit said:
Try adding the WD drives one at a time with a start up attempt between each additional drive. When startup fails omit that drive and try the others.
Click to expand...
Thanks. I did that. I unplugged them all and started with one at a time. I also switched power cables and tried different ports on the PSU. I didn't try it without a sata cable attached to the mobo. Scratching my head. It's the first time I've tried use a spinner on this system.
 
Try without the sata cables hooked up.

Your options of failure are:
1. bad SATA cable
2. bad SATA port or controller
3. bad HDD

Yes, I have actually seen computers not power up due to a faulty SATA HDD.

Something is kicking the power supply into a safety protection mode. Most likely a direct short to ground somewhere.
 
cyclone3d said:
Try without the sata cables hooked up.

Your options of failure are:
1. bad SATA cable
2. bad SATA port or controller
3. bad HDD

Yes, I have actually seen computers not power up due to a faulty SATA HDD.

Something is kicking the power supply into a safety protection mode. Most likely a direct short to ground somewhere.
Click to expand...
I'll try that right now.
 
Problem solved.

The error was my own and my fault for not RTFM. I didn't realize I had to only use Seasonic cables. The capes from my corsair PSU are not compatible. Unfortunately I had put them all in one case and they're mixed up.

Thank you everyone for you help, much appreciated.

Peter
 
