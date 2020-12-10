[SOLVED] New Build Problems - ASRock Z490 Aqua

Hello - Am having problems with a new build, so wrote to the Support (see below). I'm panicking a bit, so thought maybe someone here had an idea what to try next?Hi - Everything seemed good at first, was using onboard graphics.Started to get blue screens (usually Watchdog Timeouts), when starting a stress test (Prime95 Small FFTs-AVX off).I can now invoke a blue screen *every* time, by suspending the computer whilst Prime95 is running. The blue screen comes when resuming. Interestingly, once working, Prime95 has worked for hours without problems (as long as computer stays awake). During one of the reboots the onboard graphics started to fail, giving artifacts + shaking picture, so I switched to PCIE graphics (damaged cpu??).The bios settings are default, with no overclocking. The Windows 10 x64 installation is new, as are all the components (except graphics card).Did a standard Windows memory check (2-passes), which ran through ok. Although not on the qvl, Crucial guarantee memory working with this board. The memory voltage set in bios (via xmp 2) is correct at 1.35v.Intel Core i9-10900K ProcessorCrucial Ballistix DDR4-3200 C16 DC - 64GB (32GB *2)Crucial P5 M.2 NVMe - 2TB * 2 _ Raid0ASUS TURBO-RTX2080-8GCorsair AX 1200i, 1200W PSU