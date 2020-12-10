[SOLVED] New Build Problems - ASRock Z490 Aqua

N

Namenick

n00b
Joined
Oct 10, 2020
Messages
10
Hello - Am having problems with a new build, so wrote to the Support (see below). I'm panicking a bit, so thought maybe someone here had an idea what to try next?

Hi - Everything seemed good at first, was using onboard graphics.

Started to get blue screens (usually Watchdog Timeouts), when starting a stress test (Prime95 Small FFTs-AVX off).

I can now invoke a blue screen *every* time, by suspending the computer whilst Prime95 is running. The blue screen comes when resuming. Interestingly, once working, Prime95 has worked for hours without problems (as long as computer stays awake). During one of the reboots the onboard graphics started to fail, giving artifacts + shaking picture, so I switched to PCIE graphics (damaged cpu??).

The bios settings are default, with no overclocking. The Windows 10 x64 installation is new, as are all the components (except graphics card).

Did a standard Windows memory check (2-passes), which ran through ok. Although not on the qvl, Crucial guarantee memory working with this board. The memory voltage set in bios (via xmp 2) is correct at 1.35v.

Intel Core i9-10900K Processor
Crucial Ballistix DDR4-3200 C16 DC - 64GB (32GB *2)
Crucial P5 M.2 NVMe - 2TB * 2 _ Raid0
ASUS TURBO-RTX2080-8G
Corsair AX 1200i, 1200W PSU

20201207_111618.jpg
 
Last edited:
N

Namenick

n00b
Joined
Oct 10, 2020
Messages
10
HardBytes said:
Not familiar with that mobo at all.
Try XMP I. Turn off MCE (Multicore Enchancement) if it's in there.

Run https://www.lifewire.com/how-to-use-sfc-scannow-to-repair-windows-system-files-2626161

What does CPU-z show for volts when running Prime? How are CPU temps?
Click to expand...
Thanks - I already tried scannow - first time found errors, every other time ok.
The ASRock utility shows 1.248 V CPU and 1.36 V DRAM during the Prime test. There is no XMP I, neither MCE that I can remember.
The mobo is from this year, and they only made 999, so it's unlikely to come across too many. One thing is that the BIOS has not been revised yet, so I'm really hoping it could be that - but more likely this is gonna cost me.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
23,696
Namenick said:
Thanks - I already tried scannow - first time found errors, every other time ok.
The ASRock utility shows 1.248 V CPU and 1.36 V DRAM during the Prime test. There is no XMP I, neither MCE that I can remember.
The mobo is from this year, and they only made 999, so it's unlikely to come across too many. One thing is that the BIOS has not been revised yet, so I'm really hoping it could be that - but more likely this is gonna cost me.
Click to expand...
if the support page doesn't say if the cpu is supported id email them and check.
Namenick said:
I can now invoke a blue screen *every* time, by suspending the computer whilst Prime95 is running. The blue screen comes when resuming. Interestingly, once working, Prime95 has worked for hours without problems (as long as computer stays awake). During one of the reboots the onboard graphics started to fail, giving artifacts + shaking picture, so I switched to PCIE graphics (damaged cpu??).
Click to expand...
is this the only time you are getting the bsods? if so thats probably not an actual issue as the cpu goes low power for standby and is still low power when waking and prime is hammering it to full blast before the voltage can adjust properly. its not normal to run prime and then standby/sleep the system.
 
N

Namenick

n00b
Joined
Oct 10, 2020
Messages
10
pendragon1 said:
if the support page doesn't say if the cpu is supported id email them and check.

is this the only time you are getting the bsods? if so thats probably not an actual issue as the cpu goes low power for standby and is still low power when waking and prime is hammering it to full blast before the voltage can adjust properly. its not normal to run prime and then standby/sleep the system.
Click to expand...
All 10th Gen processors are supported.

The bsods also sometimes occur when starting Prime, maybe around 20% of the time. Certainly on the old machine (i7-2600K), sleeping during prime was not a problem - though admittedly the i9-10900K is a different beast.

Tried an extended Windows Mem Diagnostic last night. After hours, it had not got so far, and the Options screen took literally minutes to load. So am thinking the next step is to try with one DRAM module at a time and see what happens.
 
N

Namenick

n00b
Joined
Oct 10, 2020
Messages
10
Ok, so tried with one DRAM module, but the fault still occurred. Then tried a clean Win install, and it worked! Tried around 20-30 times with differing torture tests, and it resumed fine every time. On the failing installation, I could not get it to resume once out of multiple times trying.

So 2 possibilities?
- something installed caused it, though there was not much, there were hardware monitors, inc. Corsair link software (notoriously flaky), and an old smart card etc.
- the clean installation was not activated - OS CPU control may be different?!

I never expected the clean install to work, so I'm really hoping now, that there isn't a hardware problem after all.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top