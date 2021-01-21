Solved: M.2 NVMe SSD not being recognized by BIOS on crash after adding RTX 3080

I just recently swapped my 1070 to an 3080. It played well but suddenly started experiencing random crashes when away from the PC and when I come back I find the BIOS screen without the SSD being recognized. The only way to get it to work is doing a CMOS reset. Could it be the PSU is not enough?

It's restarting with error WHEA UNCORRECTABLE ERROR. It was working fine for a few hours, now happens on every Window restart.

I do have an i7 9700K with all cores OC'd to 4.9GHz, 4 case fans, a 1TB M.2 970 EVO and the EVGA RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra. I'm guessing 650w is not enough for this whole setup? What concerns me is I was able before to use it and play games for a while and all of the sudden it will not start, after a few minutes of initiating Windows it will instantly crash to WHEA and restart with the SSD unrecognizable.

Edit: Issue solved, M.2 SSD was slightly moved from its slot (guessing when I installed the 3080), went to buy a new PSU, issue persisted, reinstalled M.2 and issue was gone. Definitely not a power issue, but safer with an 850W now.
 
Is your bios up to date? I had some random crashes with my 3080 untill I flashed bios to the latest version (also on a Z390 board) but it can also be your PSU as 750w minimum is required.
 
It has the previous version to the latest, which was release on December I believe. I am concerned of going and buying a new PSU and the issue still remaining.
 
750W PSU is minimum recommended for that card, they're not joking. I have an EVGA 3090, I had a 4-year-old 750W PSU and my PC would just power off during games because the PSU went into overvoltage protection. I bought a Corsair HX1000 and have been good ever since, even have a little OC on the GPU without any issues yet.
 
I'm not sure how much power a 3080 pulls off hand, but I doubt its a whole lot less than the 3090. The 3090 can pull 350w+ at times.
 
Also the crash only happens when I login to Windows. After it restarts and the BIOS appears without the SSD the PC does not restart anymore. Will go pickup an ASUS THOR 850.

drescherjm said:
Have you ruled out heat / checked the temp of the SSD if it is close to the GPU?
yup, max SSD temp was about 54c, not great but not terrible?
 
max SSD temp was about 54c, not great but not terrible?
Then its not an issue. On my laptop my NVMe temp hits high 70s to low 80s during heavy SSD operation if the fans are at low speed. I wish I had better software control of the fan. I do have a warning beep enabled and when that happens I manually put the fans on turbo to avoid the SSD totally shutting off. I asked you because I though the GPU could be heating the SSD however it is clearly not the problem..

I then would look into the power supply like you and others have mentioned.
 
I tested a EVGA RTX3090 FTW Ultra on a test bench with Seasonic 600W Titanium, just loaded the gpu and the PSU went into protection mode, i installed inside the case with Seasonic 850W Titanium and everything is working fine. These new GPUs are really power hogs, the past you get fine with 650w is no longer true with this gen. Btw download EVGA Precision and flash you card to latest firmware.
 
Just switched to a THOR 850w PSU I went and bought and the computer still restarts and the SSD goes unrecognizable. Going to try and update the BIOS. Works fine with the GTX 1070.
 
LucasG said:
Just switched to a THOR 850w PSU I went and bought and the computer still restarts and the SSD goes unrecognizable. Going to try and update the BIOS.
Have you reseated the ssd (making 100 percent sure it's in all the way) or tried a different slot?
 
thecold said:
Have you reseated the ssd (making 100 percent sure it's in all the way) or tried a different slot?
I just took off the SSD and re inserted it and it seems to be working. So I guess it might have not been the PSU. I probably moved the SSD when I put the new 3080. Well, I guess it's better with an 850w PSU just in case I require more power, lol.
 
I am guessing that was the problem, yup. It seems like it moved a little bit. Actually taking a look at my mobo I also found that this model includes a heatsink for the M.2, just set it up and the temperature is much lower now, pretty awesome, didn't even know. I will probably put my old PSU for sale.
 
