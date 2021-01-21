Solved: M.2 NVMe SSD not being recognized by BIOS on crash after adding RTX 3080

I just recently swapped my 1070 to an 3080. It played well but suddenly started experiencing random crashes when away from the PC and when I come back I find the BIOS screen without the SSD being recognized. The only way to get it to work is doing a CMOS reset. Could it be the PSU is not enough?



It's restarting with error WHEA UNCORRECTABLE ERROR. It was working fine for a few hours, now happens on every Window restart.



I do have an i7 9700K with all cores OC'd to 4.9GHz, 4 case fans, a 1TB M.2 970 EVO and the EVGA RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra. I'm guessing 650w is not enough for this whole setup? What concerns me is I was able before to use it and play games for a while and all of the sudden it will not start, after a few minutes of initiating Windows it will instantly crash to WHEA and restart with the SSD unrecognizable.



Edit: Issue solved, M.2 SSD was slightly moved from its slot (guessing when I installed the 3080), went to buy a new PSU, issue persisted, reinstalled M.2 and issue was gone. Definitely not a power issue, but safer with an 850W now.