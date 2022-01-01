SOLVED: EVGA 2070 Super XC Ultra brought back from the dead, need help solving power issue.

Hey everyone, long time browser first time poster.I recently brought an EVGA RTX 2070 Super XC Ultra back from the dead as the title mentioned. And it works great.But for some reason, it seems to be severely power limited as it never goes over 40% of its TDP no matter how demanding the game is and it has caused noticeable FPS issues.I know I can't expect it to work flawlessly since it was bought as a dead GPU.So I am going to explain what I've done in terms of repairs and trouble shooting.I bought the card as showing no signs of power at all for a reasonable price, the previous owner never attempted any repairs or ever repasted the card and it was long out of warranty.So when I got home and opened it up, I had found the 20 AMP fuse for the 8 pin PCIe power input was blown, along with another fuse seeming SMD, so I searched for every detail I could but couldn't figure out the second SMD fuse details.But I found reference PCB photos and found that EVGA kept pretty similar to the reference design except for these extra fuses. I checked all Vrails for shorts, checked resistance and everything checked out. There was no shorts at all.So since I found that they were only added via EVGA, and the Nvidia Reference card didn't have any on them I decided to take a risk and just remove them and then bridge them with solder to complete the circuit and bam the card powered on,booted into windows and drivers installed with no problem, everything reported correctly. But I noticed the performance was exactly right for card of this level so I kept GPU-z open and monitored temperatures along with voltage and total TDP usageand that is where I found the oddity that I am seeking help with.With a game running on the highest settings, at 1080p (windowed or full screen seemed to show the same results so hence why It is windowed) But even in full screen as 1440p the FPS was lower than what this card would/should typically get.(And I have tested this with 2 different power supplies and the results are the same)Here is a photo of the fuses I am referring to before removing them and bridging them.Specifically the White SMD 20AMP Fuse with Blue and the at the bottom corner the brown one with the letter R on it which is one of the ones I cannot identify, not even sure if its a fuse but the card wouldn't power up without it bridged.If anyone can provide any information on the SMDs or any information as to why I may be seeing a lock on power consumption. (Might be the solder having too high of a resistance?) It would be greatly appreciated.System Specs:Lenovo Y910 27 inch AIOCore i7 670016GB DDR4650W PSU (Second PSU is also 650W)