Solved - ASUS x370 Hero RAM Issue (No POST)

I just got around to using this board after its sat for a year. I basically migrated my brother's existing RAM (4x4gb gskill 2800), gpu, psu and SSDs over to a new mobo/cpu (x370 max hero & 3700x).



Right out of the gate it wouldnt post at all even with one dimm populated. Used bios flashback and got the mobo on the most recent bios. Repopulated all 4 DIMMs and the machine wont post at all with qcode 27. After testing I found if anything is in the B channel dimms it wont post with qcode 27. Also tried another set of known working sticks with the same results.



I ran out of time so I didnt reseat the CPU. He had already ordered some g.skill neo since his ram was slow and that will come tomorrow.



I remember RAM being very picky with early ryzen and I didnt jump in until b450 so I dont have any experience with the jank some people experienced.



Any suggestions/input? Anyone had similar experiences? I find the chance of 2 dimms dying not likely. Im hoping its just the ram isnt compatible but that seems too easy lol. I was able to check for bent pins and didnt think to inspect the mobo for trace damage. Those just seem unlikely as the cpu has been in a mobo since I got it and the mobo looked like new.



Edit: His PSU only has one EPS connection so only the 4+4 EPS is populated. The extra 4 pin is not. I wouldnt think that would cause his issue but just a fyi for the sake of being complete with description.