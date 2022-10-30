Solved - ASUS x370 Hero RAM Issue (No POST)

schlitzbull
Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 19, 2014
- Messages
- 568
I just got around to using this board after its sat for a year. I basically migrated my brother's existing RAM (4x4gb gskill 2800), gpu, psu and SSDs over to a new mobo/cpu (x370 max hero & 3700x).
Right out of the gate it wouldnt post at all even with one dimm populated. Used bios flashback and got the mobo on the most recent bios. Repopulated all 4 DIMMs and the machine wont post at all with qcode 27. After testing I found if anything is in the B channel dimms it wont post with qcode 27. Also tried another set of known working sticks with the same results.
I ran out of time so I didnt reseat the CPU. He had already ordered some g.skill neo since his ram was slow and that will come tomorrow.
I remember RAM being very picky with early ryzen and I didnt jump in until b450 so I dont have any experience with the jank some people experienced.
Any suggestions/input? Anyone had similar experiences? I find the chance of 2 dimms dying not likely. Im hoping its just the ram isnt compatible but that seems too easy lol. I was able to check for bent pins and didnt think to inspect the mobo for trace damage. Those just seem unlikely as the cpu has been in a mobo since I got it and the mobo looked like new.
Edit: His PSU only has one EPS connection so only the 4+4 EPS is populated. The extra 4 pin is not. I wouldnt think that would cause his issue but just a fyi for the sake of being complete with description.
Right out of the gate it wouldnt post at all even with one dimm populated. Used bios flashback and got the mobo on the most recent bios. Repopulated all 4 DIMMs and the machine wont post at all with qcode 27. After testing I found if anything is in the B channel dimms it wont post with qcode 27. Also tried another set of known working sticks with the same results.
I ran out of time so I didnt reseat the CPU. He had already ordered some g.skill neo since his ram was slow and that will come tomorrow.
I remember RAM being very picky with early ryzen and I didnt jump in until b450 so I dont have any experience with the jank some people experienced.
Any suggestions/input? Anyone had similar experiences? I find the chance of 2 dimms dying not likely. Im hoping its just the ram isnt compatible but that seems too easy lol. I was able to check for bent pins and didnt think to inspect the mobo for trace damage. Those just seem unlikely as the cpu has been in a mobo since I got it and the mobo looked like new.
Edit: His PSU only has one EPS connection so only the 4+4 EPS is populated. The extra 4 pin is not. I wouldnt think that would cause his issue but just a fyi for the sake of being complete with description.
Last edited: