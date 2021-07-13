Solder on m.2 screw post.

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 9, 2018
Messages
1,265
Installing m.2 components on my MSI GL65 Leopard that have pads for a 2nd drive.

Anyone have the name for these posts, I found the ones you screw into desktop MOBOs and thought I found the solder on ones but lost the site?

Other option is to modify the screw on type as long as I get the same height.

Viper16

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 3, 2005
Messages
1,768
They call them SMT nuts. Googling SMT Solder Nuts shows these.

adafruit has them for sale
 
[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 9, 2018
Messages
1,265
Viper16 said:
They call them SMT nuts. Googling SMT Solder Nuts shows these.

adafruit has them for sale
Ya, just ran into them a minute ago searching with similar search. The narrow end is too large, 4.25mm, for the nvme side which is about 3mm diameter. Not sure if it'll fit the hole on the MOBO, I forgot to measure that part.
 
[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 9, 2018
Messages
1,265
