Solder on m.2 screw post.

The Mad Atheist
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 9, 2018
- Messages
- 1,265
Installing m.2 components on my MSI GL65 Leopard that have pads for a 2nd drive.
Anyone have the name for these posts, I found the ones you screw into desktop MOBOs and thought I found the solder on ones but lost the site?
Other option is to modify the screw on type as long as I get the same height.
Thx, d.
Anyone have the name for these posts, I found the ones you screw into desktop MOBOs and thought I found the solder on ones but lost the site?
Other option is to modify the screw on type as long as I get the same height.
Thx, d.