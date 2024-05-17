Hi folks, after my *wildly successful* prior thread where I underestimated the appetite for cheap networking gear, I have for sale my old network setup this time. It's a package of 3 Google wifi routers/pucks (model AC-1304) that have been flashed to OpenWRT, and a pair of goCoax MoCA adapters (model WF-803M). The Google wifi routers were used as router/APs, with the MoCA serving as a wired backbone for one of them. The routers will come with holders and 3 chargers (2 official, 1 third party) and the MoCA adapters will come with AC adapters. Everything is in generally good/great condition. Again I'm hoping to get $75 shipped for everything, but open to offers. Photos are available upon request, but there's really not much to show here. As always, I have heat under einz, prefer non-cc Paypal / zelle for payment, and happy to meet up in the SF Bay area. Thanks for looking!