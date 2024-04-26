sitheris
I have a like-new Steam Deck 512gb (LCD version) up for sale. It is very lightly used (like 10-15 times max), and has never been dropped or scratched. I'm selling because I don't use it as much as I thought I would and hope that someone else could make better use of it
Asking $350 USD shipped - I will accept Paypal F&F or Venmo
Includes
- Carrying case
- Screen cleaning cloth
- Power charger
- Original box / packaging
- dBrand skin x2 (1 is already installed, an extra Damascus skin is also included)
- 512gb Sandisk micro SD for extra game storage
- Tempered glass screen protector (installed)
