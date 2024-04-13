I currently am running an RTX 3090 FE and a RTX A5000 for model development and some other work. I really do not need the features of the A5000 gpu and would rather run NVLink on a pair of 3090s so I either want to buy a used but fully working and good condition 3090 FE (has to be FE so I can run NVLink), and just out right sell the A5000. Or trade my RTX A5000 for a 3090 FE. I don't think that is a 1 for 1 trade so if you have a 3090 FE and want the A5000, let me know what you're willing to do (long shot here, but maybe a good deal for us both).



The RTX A5000 is used but honestly like new condition. It sits idle 95% of its life (about 8 months in my rig), and only occasionally running some CUDA code I am experimenting with, or training with pytorch.



For anyone selling a 3090 FE, if you have a waterblock package deal, please throw that my way as well since in my mind, running two 3090 FEs with stock coolers is going to get the bottom cards memory backplate hotter than I am comfortable with.



- Fib...