Randy6309
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Jul 3, 2022
- Messages
- 126
Silverstone ST1200-PT
I’ve had the Power supply for several years sitting on my shelf. I purchased it from a a fairly well known power supply reviewer so other then testing for his review I would say almost new. comes with all cables and manual.
Price $150.00
MSI PRO Z690-A WIFI DDR4
Replcement from MSI (RMA) Comes with what you see in pics.
Price $135.00 Sold
Intel i5-12600K (LGA1700)
Been sitting on the shelf for a while *recently tested*
Price $150.00 Sold
Asus Maximus IX Hero motherboard with Intel 7700K
includes wifi setup.
$200.00 Sold
Noctua NH-C14S
Purchased but never used
Price $50.00
PowerColor Red Devil RX 580
price $70.00
I’ve had the Power supply for several years sitting on my shelf. I purchased it from a a fairly well known power supply reviewer so other then testing for his review I would say almost new. comes with all cables and manual.
Price $150.00
Replcement from MSI (RMA) Comes with what you see in pics.
Price $135.00 Sold
Been sitting on the shelf for a while *recently tested*
Price $150.00 Sold
$200.00 Sold
Noctua NH-C14S
Purchased but never used
Price $50.00
PowerColor Red Devil RX 580
price $70.00
Last edited: