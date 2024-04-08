Sold

Hi all, i've moved on from my Nvidia Shields and have the following to sell. All factory reset this weekend. Price includes shipping to US48.

1x - Nvidia Shield 2017s (no AI upscaling) - $85 shipped Each. Three have the slim cracker style. 3 Sold
1x - Nvidia Shield 2015 - $Sold
1x - Nvidia Shield Tube - $Sold
1x - Shield conotrollers - One thick original. $5 each add to any order. (Slim style sold)

Venmo (preferred) or paypal. Friends and family appreciated. Heatware 25-0-0

NobleX13 said:
Those look like great prices. Out of curiosity, what did you move to? I've never found anything as good as the shield
Also curious what you’ve moved to. I’ve been meaning to try Plex on windows but even if that works there’s still the remote problem. The shield is definitely getting long in the tooth though and the ads all over the Home Screen sure don’t help.
 
EnderW said:
Also curious what you’ve moved to. I’ve been meaning to try Plex on windows but even if that works there’s still the remote problem. The shield is definitely getting long in the tooth though and the ads all over the Home Screen sure don’t help.
The silver remote in the top left of the picture is likely the answer. Fellow shield user here, and even with my reluctance for all things Apple, I've replaced it with AppleTV as the primary platform. No adds on the home screen, and for Plex it has been more consistent.
 
I don't understand how the plex client on the shield is not consistent... We plug ours into ethernet and it just works.
 
Nvidia shield is the most developed Plex media player if setup correctly this is a hella deal
 
Wade88 said:
I don't understand how the plex client on the shield is not consistent... We plug ours into ethernet and it just works.
As a player of the media it's great. No issues there. It's other random shit from the android app. The big one for me was the posters don't load. It's fixable but requires config changes. None of the other devices I use or the plethora of mooches who access my server have the issue, unless they're using a Sony TV or a shield.
 
Geno750 said:
As a player of the media it's great. No issues there. It's other random shit from the android app. The big one for me was the posters don't load. It's fixable but requires config changes. None of the other devices I use or the plethora of mooches who access my server have the issue, unless they're using a Sony TV or a shield.
I've never had this problem before and have two to three shields at every address I own.
 
So I didn't realize till after purchasing that GameStream is no longer a thing...

Is Steam Link a decent enough substitute?? (I really don't wanna mess with moonlight/sunshine or whatever it is)

- This sucks cuz game streaming is the sole purpose I bought it
 
horrorshow said:
So I didn't realize till after purchasing that GameStream is no longer a thing...

Is Steam Link a decent enough substitute?? (I really don't wanna mess with moonlight/sunshine or whatever it is)

- This sucks cuz game streaming is the sole purpose I bought it
I (well, my kids) use Steam Link on mine a couple times a week for games with Full Controller support.
 
I think Steam stopped selling Steam Link it was a good idea along with their Steam Controller and vive. Never owned any of them along with Steam deck.
 
Comixbooks said:
I think Steam stopped selling Steam Link it was a good idea along with their Steam Controller and vive. Never owned any of them along with Steam deck.
I was referring to the Steam Link app for nvidia shield etc

(Apparently the software is still receiving updates)
 
Shield still gets updates sometimes but sunshine and moonshine have taken over and are actively developed to replicate the game stream experience. edit not moonshine it's moonlight and i'm drunk.
 
