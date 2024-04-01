SOLD

I purchased a 4080S FE from Best Buy. Considered moving from my 4090FE to the 4080SFE but decided to hang on to the 4090.

If I don't get any interest on the 4080S, I will simply return it to Best Buy.

Looking to do a small favor to a local here in Los Angeles that can't source a 4080SFE at MSRP. No shipping (Unless you are willing to pay F&F plus shipping)

SOLD Local in Los Angeles.
 
Why arent you returning the 4080? Not everyone pays tax or tax are lower than CA in most states, most can open a BB CC for insta 10%, and the card gets in stock at BB at least once a week...
 
Thanks for the input, Binar.

I'm certain no one outside of California would purchase this due to our sales tax, but I'm not planning to ship the 4080S and will sell local, as I advertised. I figured I can do someone else a favor in case they are not able to obtain a 4080S here in LA.

I'll be returning it before the deadline if no one purchases it.
 
15 days returns..also you can save more with BB CC and if you get lucky an anniversary 10% BB coupon ( it's sent random but if you get it it stacks). With Blackwell announced for q4 24 released ( 6 months ago) buying a brand new or paying full price for a series 40xx is counterintuitive unless you have to have it
 
You have multiple points, but you answered why I am willing to do this in the first place:
is counterintuitive unless you have to have it
I am simply doing someone a favor. There may be someone in my area that is in a situation where purchasing this from me is their best/only option. Chances may be slim, but if I can help someone out that is in a pinch I don't mind.
 
15 days returns..also you can save more with BB CC and if you get lucky an anniversary 10% BB coupon ( it's sent random but if you get it it stacks). With Blackwell announced for q4 24 released ( 6 months ago) buying a brand new or paying full price for a series 40xx is counterintuitive unless you have to have it
I went 40 series because i game 3440x1440 and i suspect the 50 series is going to be very expensive and more than i need. My gut tells me 40 series dries up soon and AI will have the same impact as mining on the 50 series and therefore and ironically, a win win since if i cannot get what i want for my 3090 now, i may just get more in the summer. I may also be delusional but I am on house money since i did so well timing wise with a couple of my 3080's when I could not choose between my firearms hobby and gaming.
 
