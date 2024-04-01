Recipe7
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 25, 2011
- Messages
- 508
I purchased a 4080S FE from Best Buy. Considered moving from my 4090FE to the 4080SFE but decided to hang on to the 4090.
If I don't get any interest on the 4080S, I will simply return it to Best Buy.
Looking to do a small favor to a local here in Los Angeles that can't source a 4080SFE at MSRP. No shipping (Unless you are willing to pay F&F plus shipping)
SOLD Local in Los Angeles.
If I don't get any interest on the 4080S, I will simply return it to Best Buy.
Looking to do a small favor to a local here in Los Angeles that can't source a 4080SFE at MSRP. No shipping (Unless you are willing to pay F&F plus shipping)
SOLD Local in Los Angeles.
Last edited: