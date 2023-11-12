SOLD

Seasonic Vertex GX-1200

Brand new/sealed | 10-year Warranty | Packed and ready to ship immediately

$150 shipped USPS/FedEx

My Feedback is 100% Positive
HeatWare: MadMaxx77
eBay: MadMaxx.77
PM for my PayPal or any questions

PXL_20231112_204240357.jpg
 
