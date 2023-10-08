Gulkor
Hi,
I have Compaq Armada 7790DMT I bought few years ago, selling due to not using laptop as much as i thought i would.
Model: Compaq Armada 7790DMT
Processor: Intel Pentium MMX 233MHz (P55LM Tillamook)
RAM: 96 MB (Max - 144MB)
HDD: IBM-DPLA-25120 5GB PATA
Display: 13.3 ″ TFT, 1024x768x16 bit
Ports: LPT, COM, PS / 2, IrDA, VGA, microphone, headphones / speakers, port for the docking station, modem (RJ11, proprietary 25pin)
PCMCIA: 2 typeII / I ports or one typeIII.
Sound Card: ES1878
Video Card: S3 86CM65 Aurora64V +, 2MB VideoRAM
FDD: Black Included
CD-ROM: COMPAQ CRD-S311 20x (interchangeable with FDD) bought replacement on ebay
Dimensions: 320x240x50 mm, 3.8 kg
Battery: Lion, 14.4V, 2700mAh dead
Price Sold
Shipping 2-3 day USPS
Payment Paypal F&F
Heat
Provide # in PM
Pictures of laptop, I can take pictures as needed
