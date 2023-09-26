Sold

Damn, good price! especially with 5 years of warranty. that shit aint cheap. I just paid way more than that for the same model at work with 3 year warranty.
 
I live in Canada (Mississauga), but not sure if my wife would approve a new laptop. :p

Dell link Is this the laptop?

I assume it's not the 2 in 1?
 
Its just the 7440 non 2in1 non touch

sorry not sure why forums didnt mention i had a reply lol
 
Probably not a big deal to most (outside loving the extra cache for something that like it), but the screenshot seem to show 1355-u and the message 1365-u for the cpu, usually not a big deal but because of the current cyber monday deal the 1355-u is currently much cheaper than the 1365-u.
 
Probably not a big deal to most (outside loving the extra cache for something that like it), but the screenshot seem to show 1355-u and the message 1565-u for the cpu
nice catch, I just grabbed that from the Dell page, it is infact the 1365u shown in task manager
 
i know your an OG user but whats the story? this thing is brand new, we actually started issueing these at my work site. there no joke fast.
 
i know your an OG user but whats the story? this thing is brand new, we actually started issueing these at my work site. there no joke fast.
Bought a bunch in bulk for client for fleet replacement between ordering and shipping they had 2 people quit so I accepted a couple as partial payment for the work, one for me and one for wife. Wife didn’t want to replace her old one lol, business pricing and buying in bulk is why I’ve listed it cheap, no one pays full retail web pricing with Dell, they are nice laptops
 
