Folks, I have a mint condition RX 6800 XT Gaming Z Trio for sale. The Manufacture date according to the serial number is May of 2022, so the card has 23 months of warranty left on it without the original receipt. I tested for hot spots, card runs nice and cool. Purchased the card in November, but I decided to get a 7900 XTX from another user here anyway. Comes in the original box, with the support bar (chin) and the manual.
Will be sold via paypal. Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/61135/to
FF price is $410 shipped, GS price is $430 shipped.
