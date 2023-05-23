Mchart
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Aug 7, 2004
- Messages
- 6,113
For sale is a complete Nintendo Switch HAC-001 w/ Grey Joy-Cons for sale. System itself is on the latest Switch OS. Never hacked, not banned, etc. Screen has a am film screen protector installed. In basically new condition. Battery is in great condition.
This includes the original box, Joy-cons, joy-con controller holder, joy-con accessories, HDMI cable, the charger, and the Dock.
Price is $180. Includes USPS priority mail shipping to anywhere in the US.
