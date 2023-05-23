Sold

Status
Not open for further replies.
Mchart

Mchart

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
6,113
For sale is a complete Nintendo Switch HAC-001 w/ Grey Joy-Cons for sale. System itself is on the latest Switch OS. Never hacked, not banned, etc. Screen has a am film screen protector installed. In basically new condition. Battery is in great condition.

This includes the original box, Joy-cons, joy-con controller holder, joy-con accessories, HDMI cable, the charger, and the Dock.

Price is $180. Includes USPS priority mail shipping to anywhere in the US.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_0465.jpeg
    IMG_0465.jpeg
    391.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0466.jpeg
    IMG_0466.jpeg
    354.6 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
Status
Not open for further replies.
Back
Top