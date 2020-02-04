I've got a great little Lenovo Legion Y530 laptop for sale with a couple of nice upgrades!

It has a 15.6" HD screen (1920x1080) with a back-lit keyboard, an i7-8750H (6 cores/12 threads) 2.2GHz Intel CPU, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM (laptop came with 8GB).

For storage I replaced the spinning rust with a Samsung 830 256GB SSD and an HP EX920 NVME SSD (512GB).

The laptop has an Nvidia GTX 1050Ti video card with 4GB of video memory, and uses 802.11AC for wireless connectivity.

Laptop has HDMI and mini-DP video output, 3x USB 3.0 type A ports, 1 USB 3.1 C port, and 1 full sized ethernet port.



Its a great little laptop, in very good condition. No cracks/dings/dents/etc. It comes with the original charging brick. I ran several VMs concurrently while using the laptop for my training, but no longer have much use for it. I will ship with a clean Windows 10 install.



This really is a very nice setup that will be productive for a long time to come.



Asking $550 shipped.