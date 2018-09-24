*sold*

HI everyone, up for sale is the following combo that was mostly used to watch TV. Situation changed, so it's looking for a new home. It was adult owned in a pet and smoke free home, and is in great physical shape (minus one lost foot on the case, replaced by a rubber grommet).

Summary specifications are:
Intel i5-4250U processor
250GB Samsung EVO 840 SSD
16GB RAM (2x 8GB, G. Skill F3-1600C9-8GRSL)
Intel 7260 dual band wireless ac
Windows 10 Pro license

Also included is the power supply with a US plug. Pictures are available upon request.

I'm asking $140 shipped. As always, heat is under einz, and thanks for looking.
 
back up. Sorry Gillbot, didn't see anything of interest there, trying to downsize!
 
