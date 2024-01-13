[sold] - Razer DeathAdder v3

Payment via Paypal/Zelle/Venmo (+fees for G/S).
Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/46217/to
SOLD
Last edited:
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Thanks, and agreed, it's a great laptop. Not exactly gonna be upset if it doesn't sell, but also don't need it collecting dust most of the time.Nice laptop. I have that exact same model (ended up giving it to my son, upgraded to a Legion 7i Pro 13900HX/4080). Still quite solid even today!
whats the battery life when not gaming on this bad boy, or did you not use it enough to feel comfortable estimating for like, generic typing-your-college-paper-and-having-discord open activities?