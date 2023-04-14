Sold: Pixel 6a Charcoal Unlocked

Heatware: kyang357
Excellent, mint condition Pixel 6a charcoal
unlocked
tempered glass since day 1
original box
unused cable
Caseology Parallax case
I am the original owner, bought directly from Google 11/2022. Was gifted a Pixel 7, so selling this.
$185 shipped signature required
- USPS / UPS shipping within USA
- Zelle (5% discount), PayPal G&S
- Send your Paypal email for an invoice
