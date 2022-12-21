Sold Nintendo Switch Online Family Plan spots

Have 5 1 spot of a Nintendo switch family plan looking to fill. Plan active and goes for 12 full months. Attached are all the features of the online plan, most notably online multiplayer and cloud saves.

For all intents and purposes this is an individual plan with your own eShop etc and nothing is tied to the other members.
Individual plan goes for $19.99, selling remaining spots for $7 GS or $6.50 F&F payable to @ tricyclethief PayPal account under Jason.

Feel free to shoot me a pm or post here with any questions. Any remaining unfilled spots will go up on eBay Friday. Cross posted on Facebook currently.

Spot #1 Sold on FB
Spot #2 williacm
Spot #3 Sold on FB
Spot #4 Sold on FB
Spot #5 Andrew_Carr

Screenshot 2022-12-23 095932.png



You are buying 1 spot in a family membership (standard version).

You will be invited to my family group to get the online membership activated

This does not works if you had created Supervised account under your Nintendo Account

For information on how it works, please see "Instructions"

For information on what is included, please see "Benefits"



Instructions

1. Register a Nintendo account on your Switch console (or via nintendo.com).

2. Send your email address to me through here and or in PayPal

3. You will receive an invitation email on Friday when plan is created

4. Click on this link and choose "Join Family Group" to activate your membership.



Benefits

- Online Multiplayer

- SNES + NES game collection

- Access to the Save Data Cloud

- Exclusive Offers + Nintendo Online App



Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does this work in the U.S, UK, Australia, Canada, Europe etc?

A: Yes, it is worldwide. It works on any Nintendo account in any region

Q: If I am already a member of another Switch Online family group will this work?

A: No, you will need to first remove yourself from the other plan before joining this one.

You can do so by going to https://accounts.nintendo.com/family

Q: In a family membership do other members have access to my information, data or games?

A: No, other members do not have access to your games, save data or anything else.

https://www.heatware.com/u/76964/to
eBay user Tricyclthief
 

So no expansion pack for N64 games? I'm still subbed on the standard plan until May I think, but think I'm about to sub for the expansion pack just for the N64 games, despite thinking it's a ripoff and wishing I could just buy N64 games outright. 😑
 
Sorry guys didn't get notifications i had posts here. Shoot me a PM if you have any questions or would like to purchase.
 
Yeah sorry no N64 xpac, we actually still have an N64 console we play now and then and yeah don't really think it's worth the extra cost.
 
