Sold: Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 in excellent condition.
Specs: I5-1035G4, 8GB and 128GB nvme.
Fresh Win 10 pro installed.
Comes with keyboard type cover and charger.
Battery health:
Design Capacity 43,200 mWh
Full Charge Capacity 38,780 mWh
$170
- Prices include shipping contiguous USA
- Zelle (5% discount), PayPal G&S
- Message your Paypal email for an invoice
