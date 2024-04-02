SOLD: Intel® Core™ i9-12900K Processor

Volkswagen
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Nov 12, 2002
- Messages
- 4,878
Hi,
Up for sale is my old Intel® Core™ i9-12900K Processor which I pulled last night and replaced with a I9-14900KF Processor.
https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...2900k-processor-30m-cache-up-to-5-20-ghz.html
Comes with retail box, always under EK 360mm AIO and never pushed too hard.
PRICE: $275 Shipped PP SOLD on /r/hardwareswap
Heatware: Volkswagen 559-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/20134/to
