[SOLD] - HP Omen Laptop 17.3"/11800H/3070

Selling my gaming laptop. In mint condition, barely used much and only left the house with it a few times. I mostly used it while I was stuck in bed recovering from surgery last year.

Purchased new in 2022 direct from HP. Specs:

•Intel® Core™ i7-11800H (up to 4.6 GHz, 24 MB L3 cache, 8 cores, 16 threads) + NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 Laptop GPU (8 GB)
•16 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM (2 x 8 GB)
•17.3" diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), 144 Hz, 7 ms response time, IPS, micro-edge, anti-glare, Low Blue Light, 300 nits
•512 GB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD
•Full-size, 4-zone RGB backlit, shadow black keyboard and 26-Key Rollover Anti-Ghosting Key technology
•Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2x2) and Bluetooth® 5 combo (Supporting Gigabit data rate)
•Windows 11 Home 64 ADV
•HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones
•6-cell, 83 Wh Li-ion polymer


$Sold Comes with a laptop bag as well.

Payment via Paypal, zelle, or venmo (+fees for goods/services).

Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/46217/to

