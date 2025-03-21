SOLD: Hewlett Packard Microserver Gen 8

Selling my old UnRAID server. (UnRAID not included) Nothing wrong with it. Just upgraded to new hardware. Great little box with the following specs:

Intel Xeon® E3-1220Lv2 (2.3GHz/2-core(4 Thread)/3MB/17W) Processor
16GB DDR3 (2 x 8GB) PC3-12800E DDR3 UDIMM
4 Bay non-hot swap 3.5" HDD array (says the maximum is 4 x 3TB HDDs - that's a load of crap because i had 4 x 10TB HDDs in it)
HP Dynamic Smart Array B120i Controller
HP iLO Remote Management Network Port: 1Gb Dedicated (default iLO4 configuration)

Includes 3 x 4TB NAS HDDs installed *******12TBs of space!!!!!!!!********

Has latest BIOS installed. Worked fine with UnRAID/TrueNAS/FreeNAS/Windows Server 2019.

Asking $175 + shipping

Local pickup is also available if you are near 10940

HEAT = Burner27
 

Tempting. Been looking to replace my old ass Synology DS212j for a while now.
 
damn, free bump, this is mighty tempting as a simple quad bay NAS, miles ahead of anything you can get on Amazon for a fraction of the price
 
Am now including the HDDs with the Server.

That's 12TBs of space!!!!!
 
