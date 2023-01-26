(SOLD) 9900K, MSI MPG Z390 GAMING PRO CARBON AC, 32GB(2X16) G.SKILL DDR4 3200MHZ CL14

jobert
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 13, 2020
- Messages
- 1,075
SOLD
I just did a new build so need to sell this stuff and would like to sell it all together. If bought all together I would leave the CPU installed and put the memory in its original box inside the mobo box. The mobo will include the accessories including cables and the wi-fi antenna. This setup was used in smoke free and pet free environment.
I am asking $490 shipped for everything and paypal only if possible. My heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/65446/to
The 9900k was always ran at stock and spent probably 90% of its lifetime just idling or completely off.
The MSI MPG Z390 Gaming Pro carbon AC is in perfect order and has been updated to the latest BIOS which now supports resizable bar. https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/MPG-Z390-GAMING-PRO-CARBON-AC/Specification
The G.Skill Trident Z 32GB (2x16gb) DDR4 3200mhz CL14 memory was never oced and just ran at the XMP. The exact model is F4-3200C14D-32GTZSW. https://www.gskill.com/product/165/168/1536219810/F4-3200C14D-32GTZSW
I just did a new build so need to sell this stuff and would like to sell it all together. If bought all together I would leave the CPU installed and put the memory in its original box inside the mobo box. The mobo will include the accessories including cables and the wi-fi antenna. This setup was used in smoke free and pet free environment.
I am asking $490 shipped for everything and paypal only if possible. My heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/65446/to
The 9900k was always ran at stock and spent probably 90% of its lifetime just idling or completely off.
The MSI MPG Z390 Gaming Pro carbon AC is in perfect order and has been updated to the latest BIOS which now supports resizable bar. https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/MPG-Z390-GAMING-PRO-CARBON-AC/Specification
The G.Skill Trident Z 32GB (2x16gb) DDR4 3200mhz CL14 memory was never oced and just ran at the XMP. The exact model is F4-3200C14D-32GTZSW. https://www.gskill.com/product/165/168/1536219810/F4-3200C14D-32GTZSW
Last edited: