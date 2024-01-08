So Thermal Transistors are a thing I guess

https://www.scientificamerican.com/...lling-circuitry-that-keeps-electronics-cool1/
I've got way too many cold meds running through me right now to process the article into an accurate TLDR so here this goes
TLDR;
Researchers channeled some Dark Voodoo magic to make a better thermal conductor/insulator that could solve a lot of problems that plague 3D chip stacking and other heating/cooling challenges in the tech and medical fields.
I've got way too many cold meds running through me right now to process the article into an accurate TLDR so here this goes
TLDR;
Researchers channeled some Dark Voodoo magic to make a better thermal conductor/insulator that could solve a lot of problems that plague 3D chip stacking and other heating/cooling challenges in the tech and medical fields.