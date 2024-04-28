So Microsoft and IBM made Dos 4.0 OpenSource today…

The question is why? It's not the latest version of DOS. It's not even 6.22 which is popular. There's been free versions like FreeDOS, which is the preferred way to flash a bios. Windows doesn't even use DOS.
 
DukenukemX said:
Historical interest. Newer would probably be more interesting, but they've released older stuff before. Microsoft has never been slow to license other people's code to use in their OS, and all that needs to be cleared or scrubbed, and it takes time. Older versions are smaller, and then you can use that to help clear the newer stuff...
 
