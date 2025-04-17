So I got a 5080....

I ordered a prebuilt from a deal on Costco- MSI Ageis with a 5080. Super clean build wtih some minuses - Like the Mobo only has 2 memory slots! That aside it is a Ryzen 9900x 32 gb ddr 5 6000 and 2 tb drive.
I play Marvel Rivals on a 4k oled LG monitor. My old rig is a 7800x3d with a 7900xt. I am seriously considering returning the MSI to Costco. I am not sure what I was expecting but the 5080 is not a generational shift from the 7900xt. At Ultra settings it is probably 20-30 fps faster than my old 7900xt. That feels.... disappointing. I am questioning why I spent almost 3000 dollars for 20-30 fps lol.
Am I missing something?
