So I got a 5080....

I ordered a prebuilt from a deal on Costco- MSI Ageis with a 5080. Super clean build wtih some minuses - Like the Mobo only has 2 memory slots! That aside it is a Ryzen 9900x 32 gb ddr 5 6000 and 2 tb drive.

I play Marvel Rivals on a 4k oled LG monitor. My old rig is a 7800x3d with a 7900xt. I am seriously considering returning the MSI to Costco. I am not sure what I was expecting but the 5080 is not a generational shift from the 7900xt. At Ultra settings it is probably 20-30 fps faster than my old 7900xt. That feels.... disappointing. I am questioning why I spent almost 3000 dollars for 20-30 fps lol.

Am I missing something?
 
I'm not sure what you were expecting. At 4K, 20-30FPS is a lot in many games. It's also probably twice as fast at ray tracing as the 7900XT is. That said, excluding the 5090, there isn't a huge difference between this generation of GPU's and their predecessors. 10% in a lot of cases. In terms of raw framerates the 7900XT is actually faster in many cases than the 9070XT is. Though the latter excels in other ways.
 
Well for starters, your 7800X3D is a faster gaming CPU than the 9900X and you're playing essentially an eSports title even at 4K it isn't a very demanding game so your CPU is going to matter in that instance. If you want to see the real difference in GPUs play a more demanding title like Alan Wake 2 or Indiana Jones and you will see just how much faster the new card is. Also as pointed out above 20-30fps at 4K is a good chunk faster. Try putting your RTX 5080 in the system with the 7800X3D so you can get a real apples to apples comparison for you in the same system.
 
Oh I understand the differences. It's just the real world experience. I play Rivals and Diablo 4 not huge GPU pushers. I think I just go caught up in the 5XXX craze. Then I get it and go ...meh. that 20-30 fps is really just from 90-100 ish on the 7900xt to 120ish on the 5080. I don't know what I expected..I was just underwhelmed for almost 3K I expected more I guess.
 
