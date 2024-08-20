Sniper Elite: Resistance

Armenius
I really need to play these games instead of just buying them.
Let's hope it doesn't get bumped back again!!!Comes out January 30, 2025.
You jest, but to your previous question "coming soon" usually means within 6 months in my experience, but there are always outliers. I don't think Steam has any official guideline on that.Let's hope it doesn't get bumped back again!!!
Fun fact! Desert Storm is as far in the past to us today as Vietnam was from Desert storm!The WWII aspect in this game is a little overplayed in my opinion. Why not move on to Vietnam or even more modern-day like Desert Storm? I'd love the opportunity to be a sniper in those conflicts!
I already know I am old!!!Fun fact! Desert Storm is as far in the past to us today as Vietnam was from Desert storm!
I want a sniper game with a 6 DOF ballistics calculator and realistic physics. Let me customize my scope with MOA or MRAD, and different reticles like H59. The game could even give you rifle customizations that costs you in other ways. For example, I could take a 28inch barrelled Sako 338 LM and suppressor with a 34mm tube Nightforce scope and bipod...etc...etc....but as a consequence my dude moves way slower, aiming closer is a bish, less ammo, etc...
I want the game to focus on the sniper weapon as a tactial decision for various missions. Like, if you're gonna be engaging with a LOT of enemies on the move, stick with the standard M4 and ACOG, but if you're taking out an enemy leader from over a mile away and you get in your nest 2 days before, that is completely different.
Fair. I am curious if vr could help address this?In the real world, you can reliably hit a target at 300 meters with a basic red dot with many rifles. In a video game, a target at 300 meters more or less looks like a pixel and is almost impossible to see.
If you want to keep your saves, why not buy it on the Xbox app? It goes on sale there very often. I think it was only $20 or $30 when I bought the collection that comes with the game and all the DLC on the Xbox app.I have yet to play the DLC in the last game. Price is just very high for all the DLC. Not being able to transfer Game Pass saves is another issue. If you want more modern look into the Sniper Ghost Warrior series, particularly Contracts 1 and 2. They can be a bit janky but they are FPS which is superior for shooters, especially one where you spend a lot of time aiming.
Though I wouldn't mind seeing this game move to Vietnam or Desert Storm. Though WWII does have more varied options.
Resolution and screen size is the issue in general, and resolution is still the primary issue with VR. VR can certainly help with making realistic optics, though. I don't know what the optimal resolution would be to acquire targets from 300 meters since all the math surrounding optimal viewing distance and pixels per degree is based on the immediate image presented on screen, not the objects being rendered. I would imagine 300 DPI would be the minimum resolution to recognize something at that distance on a flat screen. 8K on a 32" screen would be close to 300 DPI.Fair. I am curious if vr could help address this?
Me too. I remember when the Desert Storm conflict began and I had just signed up for the draft. For a while, my friends and I all thought we might be taking an all expenses-paid trip to the Middle East! Thank God, it didn't come to that.I already know I am old!!!
Seems like if you had a high enough resolution screen you could just solve this empiricallythe math surrounding optimal viewing distance and pixels per degree is based on the immediate image presented on screen, not the objects being rendered.
Resolution and screen size is the issue in general, and resolution is still the primary issue with VR. VR can certainly help with making realistic optics, though. I don't know what the optimal resolution would be to acquire targets from 300 meters since all the math surrounding optimal viewing distance and pixels per degree is based on the immediate image presented on screen, not the objects being rendered. I would imagine 300 DPI would be the minimum resolution to recognize something at that distance on a flat screen. 8K on a 32" screen would be close to 300 DPI.
I would settle for a single perspective. I'm not looking for a both eyes open simulation. Also, I had an acog on my army m4 and qualifying with it on the 300m popup target range i keep both eyes open only between targets. Once im on a target i tend to quickly close my left eye, exhale and squeeze. I typically got 39/40 or 40/40.But for things like ACOGs you typically use them with both eyes open.
Glad I didn't pay for Early Access and hopefully by the time it launches on GP Thursday those bugs should be worked out.
I don't know what you're talking about, but it launched fine for me today and is playing great!LOL. No.
