Sniper Elite: Resistance

My only question: Does "Coming Soon" really mean coming soon, as in sometime this year? Or does it invariably mean next year?
 
The WWII aspect in this game is a little overplayed in my opinion. Why not move on to Vietnam or even more modern-day like Desert Storm? I'd love the opportunity to be a sniper in those conflicts!
 
I have yet to play the DLC in the last game. Price is just very high for all the DLC. Not being able to transfer Game Pass saves is another issue. If you want more modern look into the Sniper Ghost Warrior series, particularly Contracts 1 and 2. They can be a bit janky but they are FPS which is superior for shooters, especially one where you spend a lot of time aiming.

Though I wouldn't mind seeing this game move to Vietnam or Desert Storm. Though WWII does have more varied options.
 
I want a sniper game with a 6 DOF ballistics calculator and realistic physics. Let me customize my scope with MOA or MRAD, and different reticles like H59. The game could even give you rifle customizations that costs you in other ways. For example, I could take a 28inch barrelled Sako 338 LM and suppressor with a 34mm tube Nightforce scope and bipod...etc...etc....but as a consequence my dude moves way slower, aiming closer is a bish, less ammo, etc...

I want the game to focus on the sniper weapon as a tactial decision for various missions. Like, if you're gonna be engaging with a LOT of enemies on the move, stick with the standard M4 and ACOG, but if you're taking out an enemy leader from over a mile away and you get in your nest 2 days before, that is completely different.
 
piratepress said:
The WWII aspect in this game is a little overplayed in my opinion. Why not move on to Vietnam or even more modern-day like Desert Storm? I'd love the opportunity to be a sniper in those conflicts!
Fun fact! Desert Storm is as far in the past to us today as Vietnam was from Desert storm!
 
1.1.2.3.5... said:
I want a sniper game with a 6 DOF ballistics calculator and realistic physics. Let me customize my scope with MOA or MRAD, and different reticles like H59. The game could even give you rifle customizations that costs you in other ways. For example, I could take a 28inch barrelled Sako 338 LM and suppressor with a 34mm tube Nightforce scope and bipod...etc...etc....but as a consequence my dude moves way slower, aiming closer is a bish, less ammo, etc...

I want the game to focus on the sniper weapon as a tactial decision for various missions. Like, if you're gonna be engaging with a LOT of enemies on the move, stick with the standard M4 and ACOG, but if you're taking out an enemy leader from over a mile away and you get in your nest 2 days before, that is completely different.
I too wouldn't mind more realism but these games are more stealth games with a sniper aspect. The big problem with shooters is distance and visibility. A target at 100 meters looks quite far in a video game. A target at 300 meters requires a high magnification scope. In games with realistic ballistics you'll find that the furthest shots you can get are often 300-400 meters. ArmA is one of the few series with more realistic ballistics but the scopes are quite poorly done 2D overlays. And even then shooting past 600 meters is hard.

In the real world, you can reliably hit a target at 300 meters with a basic red dot with many rifles. In a video game, a target at 300 meters more or less looks like a pixel and is almost impossible to see.

Then we have other issues with LoD. Going back to ArmA when you change magnification you can see the trees changing shape in real time which makes spotting a target harder. Depending on your distance they might be visible, you move closer and the LoD changes, the trees have more branches and they're now no longer visible. Well the AI can see you the same regardless. I was hoping Naninte in UE5 would fix this but have yet to see a game really use it.
 
Flogger23m said:
In the real world, you can reliably hit a target at 300 meters with a basic red dot with many rifles. In a video game, a target at 300 meters more or less looks like a pixel and is almost impossible to see.
Fair. I am curious if vr could help address this?
 
Flogger23m said:
I have yet to play the DLC in the last game. Price is just very high for all the DLC. Not being able to transfer Game Pass saves is another issue. If you want more modern look into the Sniper Ghost Warrior series, particularly Contracts 1 and 2. They can be a bit janky but they are FPS which is superior for shooters, especially one where you spend a lot of time aiming.

Though I wouldn't mind seeing this game move to Vietnam or Desert Storm. Though WWII does have more varied options.
If you want to keep your saves, why not buy it on the Xbox app? It goes on sale there very often. I think it was only $20 or $30 when I bought the collection that comes with the game and all the DLC on the Xbox app.
1.1.2.3.5... said:
Fair. I am curious if vr could help address this?
Resolution and screen size is the issue in general, and resolution is still the primary issue with VR. VR can certainly help with making realistic optics, though. I don't know what the optimal resolution would be to acquire targets from 300 meters since all the math surrounding optimal viewing distance and pixels per degree is based on the immediate image presented on screen, not the objects being rendered. I would imagine 300 DPI would be the minimum resolution to recognize something at that distance on a flat screen. 8K on a 32" screen would be close to 300 DPI.
 
1.1.2.3.5... said:
I already know I am old!!!
Me too. I remember when the Desert Storm conflict began and I had just signed up for the draft. For a while, my friends and I all thought we might be taking an all expenses-paid trip to the Middle East! Thank God, it didn't come to that.
 
Armenius said:
the math surrounding optimal viewing distance and pixels per degree is based on the immediate image presented on screen, not the objects being rendered.
Seems like if you had a high enough resolution screen you could just solve this empirically
 
Armenius said:
Resolution and screen size is the issue in general, and resolution is still the primary issue with VR. VR can certainly help with making realistic optics, though. I don't know what the optimal resolution would be to acquire targets from 300 meters since all the math surrounding optimal viewing distance and pixels per degree is based on the immediate image presented on screen, not the objects being rendered. I would imagine 300 DPI would be the minimum resolution to recognize something at that distance on a flat screen. 8K on a 32" screen would be close to 300 DPI.
And there is also the clarity aspect due to how close the screen is to our eyes. VR resolution needs to be a whole lot higher to look clear, and add in two screens and the resolution goes up quickly. Even the Quest 2, which is okay but a good bit blurry, is close to 4K if I recall. The better headsets are well over 4K so good luck getting a GPU to drive demanding game. :p

The other issue is "3D scopes" or picture in picture scopes. Only a few indie games have done it due to the large frame rate hit. The only mainstream game that has done it was CoD MW19, and if I recall MW2 2022. Not sure how they managed to keep the frame rate from dropping or what they did to get a similar effect. Most games zoom the whole background in, which gives you tunnel vision in your peripheral vision around the scope. Now some scopes you press your eye against and whatnot, but that again is getting a bit too technical. But for things like ACOGs you typically use them with both eyes open. Having the non-zoomed in vision around your scope would be a great benefit in close quarters. I'm playing around in Six Days in Fallujah, and you can only use ACOGs in tight close quarters. But it zooms the entire background in which makes it unnecessarily difficult to aim and keep awareness.
 
Flogger23m said:
But for things like ACOGs you typically use them with both eyes open.
I would settle for a single perspective. I'm not looking for a both eyes open simulation. Also, I had an acog on my army m4 and qualifying with it on the 300m popup target range i keep both eyes open only between targets. Once im on a target i tend to quickly close my left eye, exhale and squeeze. I typically got 39/40 or 40/40.

Now im on the m17, which they also don't do a good job simulating in games. But seriously, why isn't there a m17 usb pistol with simulated recoil running with VR games? Id probably buy that for 2k.
 
piratepress said:
January 30th can't get here fast enough for me!
1uqxmh.gif
 
Untitled.jpg


They have some problem with the game launching first the file size was incorrect but the game doesn't launch for some people.
Which is a bummer if you bought the deluxe edition guess you can refund it and wait if you wanted.
 
Glad I didn't pay for Early Access and hopefully by the time it launches on GP Thursday those bugs should be worked out.
 
