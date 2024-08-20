Sniper Elite: Resistance

Armenius said: Resolution and screen size is the issue in general, and resolution is still the primary issue with VR. VR can certainly help with making realistic optics, though. I don't know what the optimal resolution would be to acquire targets from 300 meters since all the math surrounding optimal viewing distance and pixels per degree is based on the immediate image presented on screen, not the objects being rendered. I would imagine 300 DPI would be the minimum resolution to recognize something at that distance on a flat screen. 8K on a 32" screen would be close to 300 DPI. Click to expand...

And there is also the clarity aspect due to how close the screen is to our eyes. VR resolution needs to be a whole lot higher to look clear, and add in two screens and the resolution goes up quickly. Even the Quest 2, which is okay but a good bit blurry, is close to 4K if I recall. The better headsets are well over 4K so good luck getting a GPU to drive demanding game.The other issue is "3D scopes" or picture in picture scopes. Only a few indie games have done it due to the large frame rate hit. The only mainstream game that has done it was CoD MW19, and if I recall MW2 2022. Not sure how they managed to keep the frame rate from dropping or what they did to get a similar effect. Most games zoom the whole background in, which gives you tunnel vision in your peripheral vision around the scope. Now some scopes you press your eye against and whatnot, but that again is getting a bit too technical. But for things like ACOGs you typically use them with both eyes open. Having the non-zoomed in vision around your scope would be a great benefit in close quarters. I'm playing around in Six Days in Fallujah, and you can only use ACOGs in tight close quarters. But it zooms the entire background in which makes it unnecessarily difficult to aim and keep awareness.