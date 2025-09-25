SN700 red experience

Have been running a WD SN700 Red 2TB as my primary boot drive for the past 3 years, swapped my 5090 fe for the pny and the drive is totally dead, thought may be the PCI-E to nvme adapter was loose coz it was next to the GPU but nope, took the drive out into a NVME to USB adapter and it's stone cold dead. Another NVME drive works fine in the PCI-E to NVME adapter. Tried installing windows from scratch on another NVME drive (installed directly on the mobo) and kept getting a windows install failed error at the end of the process every time (seems to be very common from reddit, ofc TPM is enabled in the BIOS, tried Pro/Pro N and different install media but no dice) so had to clone and resurrect an old boot partition from 2022 and now updating it...fun times..opened an RMA with WD for the SN700 but have to say am deeply disappointed by what is supposed to a very high endurance NAS drive.



Any one else experienced issues with this SSD? I don't think I caused any damage to the drive while installing the GPU, just an odd coincidence and drive was likely on the fritz anyhow.