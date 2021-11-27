SMOKING [H]OT: INTEL 12900KF $535.50 / AMD 5950X $609.99 @ NEWEGG using QUADPAY

Unreal...


5950.png
 
i was racking my brain trying to figure out where this quadpay thing is, its called zip pay for those who cant find it...
 
