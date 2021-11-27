SMOKING [H]OT: INTEL 12900KF $535.50 / AMD 5950X $609.99 @ NEWEGG using QUADPAY

legcramp
https://www.newegg.com/intel-core-i9-12900kf-core-i9-12th-gen/p/N82E16819118341?Item=N82E16819118341
Must use PROMO CODE: BFCMPAY4
And USE QUAD PAY at checkout.
Also works on the Ryzen 5950X from ANTONLINE here at newegg marketplace, comes out to $609 + tax. CLICK ON THE Antonline $709.99 link on the bottom right, NEWEGG is SOLD OUT. Promo code above still works fine for marketplace purchases.
https://www.newegg.com/amd-ryzen-9-5950x/p/N82E16819113663
