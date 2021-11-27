SMOKING [H]OT: INTEL 12900KF $535.50 / AMD 5950X $609.99 @ NEWEGG using ZIP PAY

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 16, 2004
Messages
11,845
2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 1, 2003
Messages
2,097
Unreal...


5950.png
 
I

illaghee

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 17, 2016
Messages
453
i was racking my brain trying to figure out where this quadpay thing is, its called zip pay for those who cant find it...
 
M

mvmiller12

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 7, 2011
Messages
1,121
ZIP pay does not show up as a payment option for me on anything. Tried 3 different carted items individually to no effect.
 
R

realworld

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 24, 2016
Messages
364
thecold said:
Another good, super easy to get. 12700k.

$355.71
Click to expand...
Yeah that's a killer deal and no need for a Microcenter lol. This is easily better than the 5800x ebay deal going on right now. Intel's got both the performance and price/performance on lockdown now.
 
Top