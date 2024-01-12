CAD4466HK
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 2,442
Hi-Rez Studios reveals Smite 2 will be entering alpha later this year.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2437170/SMITE_2/
You can sign up for alpha testing here:
https://www.smite2.com/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o1PHxmPq5o4
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHUQvHeHgqg
