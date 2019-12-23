Smart outlet - outdoors?

Anyone using something like the TP-Link KP200 in an outdoor setting? We have a covered deck area that I would like to put some smart outlets in, but everything "outdoor" rated looks like cow dung. No, I don't want some dongle hanging off my outlets. My concern is with the operating temperatures and humitidy. The outlet itself will be in a weatherproof junction box in the ceiling.. so no direct water contact. Being in the South, the 32F-104F temperature range is an issue. We've already had several days below freezing this year and being inside a junction box I can see it getting over 104 a lot of the summer (though it is out of direct sunlight so those 98 degree summer days may not be as bad as I imagine). I've looked and can't seem to find any "in-wall" smart outlets rated for outdoor use. If anyone knows of some I'm missing, let me know. Otherwise, if anyone has been using indoor rated ones, what's your experience been?