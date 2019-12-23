Smart outlet - outdoors?

Discussion in 'General Hardware' started by farscapesg1, Dec 23, 2019

    farscapesg1

    farscapesg1

    Anyone using something like the TP-Link KP200 in an outdoor setting? We have a covered deck area that I would like to put some smart outlets in, but everything "outdoor" rated looks like cow dung. No, I don't want some dongle hanging off my outlets.

    My concern is with the operating temperatures and humitidy. The outlet itself will be in a weatherproof junction box in the ceiling.. so no direct water contact. Being in the South, the 32F-104F temperature range is an issue. We've already had several days below freezing this year and being inside a junction box I can see it getting over 104 a lot of the summer (though it is out of direct sunlight so those 98 degree summer days may not be as bad as I imagine).

    I've looked and can't seem to find any "in-wall" smart outlets rated for outdoor use. If anyone knows of some I'm missing, let me know. Otherwise, if anyone has been using indoor rated ones, what's your experience been?
     
    farscapesg1, Dec 23, 2019 at 9:59 AM
