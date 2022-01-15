SMART logs of mechanical drives - Are these bad?

MeTaSpARKs
Hi. Could someone who has experience looking at SMART outputs tell me if these drives are worth removing from the file server?
=== START OF INFORMATION SECTION ===
Model Family: Seagate Barracuda 7200.14 (AF)
Device Model: ST2000DM001-1ER164
Serial Number: Z4Z0JKL6
LU WWN Device Id: 5 000c50 078fe3ae7
Firmware Version: CC43
User Capacity: 2,000,398,934,016 bytes [2.00 TB]
Sector Sizes: 512 bytes logical, 4096 bytes physical
Rotation Rate: 7200 rpm
Form Factor: 3.5 inches
Device is: In smartctl database [for details use: -P show]
ATA Version is: ACS-2, ACS-3 T13/2161-D revision 3b
SATA Version is: SATA 3.1, 6.0 Gb/s (current: 6.0 Gb/s)
Local Time is: Fri Jan 14 17:55:40 2022 PST
SMART support is: Available - device has SMART capability.
SMART support is: Enabled
=== START OF READ SMART DATA SECTION ===
SMART overall-health self-assessment test result: PASSED
General SMART Values:
Offline data collection status: (0x00) Offline data collection activity
was never started.
Auto Offline Data Collection: Disabled.
Self-test execution status: ( 25) The self-test routine was aborted by
the host.
Total time to complete Offline
data collection: ( 89) seconds.
Offline data collection
capabilities: (0x73) SMART execute Offline immediate.
Auto Offline data collection on/off support.
Suspend Offline collection upon new
command.
No Offline surface scan supported.
Self-test supported.
Conveyance Self-test supported.
Selective Self-test supported.
SMART capabilities: (0x0003) Saves SMART data before entering
power-saving mode.
Supports SMART auto save timer.
Error logging capability: (0x01) Error logging supported.
General Purpose Logging supported.
Short self-test routine
recommended polling time: ( 1) minutes.
Extended self-test routine
recommended polling time: ( 222) minutes.
Conveyance self-test routine
recommended polling time: ( 2) minutes.
SCT capabilities: (0x1085) SCT Status supported.
SMART Attributes Data Structure revision number: 10
Vendor Specific SMART Attributes with Thresholds:
ID# ATTRIBUTE_NAME FLAG VALUE WORST THRESH TYPE UPDATED WHEN_FAILED RAW_VALUE
1 Raw_Read_Error_Rate 0x000f 114 099 006 Pre-fail Always - 82271232
3 Spin_Up_Time 0x0003 096 095 000 Pre-fail Always - 0
4 Start_Stop_Count 0x0032 095 095 020 Old_age Always - 5698
5 Reallocated_Sector_Ct 0x0033 100 100 010 Pre-fail Always - 0
7 Seek_Error_Rate 0x000f 072 060 030 Pre-fail Always - 18846741
9 Power_On_Hours 0x0032 075 075 000 Old_age Always - 22040
10 Spin_Retry_Count 0x0013 100 100 097 Pre-fail Always - 0
12 Power_Cycle_Count 0x0032 099 099 020 Old_age Always - 1385
183 Runtime_Bad_Block 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
184 End-to-End_Error 0x0032 100 100 099 Old_age Always - 0
187 Reported_Uncorrect 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
188 Command_Timeout 0x0032 100 099 000 Old_age Always - 0 1 1
189 High_Fly_Writes 0x003a 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
190 Airflow_Temperature_Cel 0x0022 061 050 045 Old_age Always - 39 (Min/Max 22/43)
191 G-Sense_Error_Rate 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
192 Power-Off_Retract_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
193 Load_Cycle_Count 0x0032 001 001 000 Old_age Always - 288109
194 Temperature_Celsius 0x0022 039 050 000 Old_age Always - 39 (0 17 0 0 0)
197 Current_Pending_Sector 0x0012 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
198 Offline_Uncorrectable 0x0010 100 100 000 Old_age Offline - 0
199 UDMA_CRC_Error_Count 0x003e 200 200 000 Old_age Always - 0
240 Head_Flying_Hours 0x0000 100 253 000 Old_age Offline - 17700h+22m+04.389s
241 Total_LBAs_Written 0x0000 100 253 000 Old_age Offline - 18384644378
242 Total_LBAs_Read 0x0000 100 253 000 Old_age Offline - 22955915211
SMART Error Log Version: 1
No Errors Logged
SMART Self-test log structure revision number 1
Num Test_Description Status Remaining LifeTime(hours) LBA_of_first_error
# 1 Extended offline Aborted by host 90% 21988 -
# 2 Extended offline Completed without error 00% 20526 -
# 3 Short offline Completed without error 00% 14030 -
=== START OF INFORMATION SECTION ===
Model Family: Seagate Barracuda 7200.14 (AF)
Device Model: ST3000DM001-1ER166
Serial Number: Z501RERY
LU WWN Device Id: 5 000c50 086fddb97
Firmware Version: CC25
User Capacity: 3,000,592,982,016 bytes [3.00 TB]
Sector Sizes: 512 bytes logical, 4096 bytes physical
Rotation Rate: 7200 rpm
Form Factor: 3.5 inches
Device is: In smartctl database [for details use: -P show]
ATA Version is: ACS-2, ACS-3 T13/2161-D revision 3b
SATA Version is: SATA 3.1, 6.0 Gb/s (current: 3.0 Gb/s)
Local Time is: Fri Jan 14 17:58:06 2022 PST
SMART support is: Available - device has SMART capability.
SMART support is: Enabled
=== START OF READ SMART DATA SECTION ===
SMART overall-health self-assessment test result: PASSED
General SMART Values:
Offline data collection status: (0x00) Offline data collection activity
was never started.
Auto Offline Data Collection: Disabled.
Self-test execution status: ( 0) The previous self-test routine completed
without error or no self-test has ever
been run.
Total time to complete Offline
data collection: ( 80) seconds.
Offline data collection
capabilities: (0x73) SMART execute Offline immediate.
Auto Offline data collection on/off support.
Suspend Offline collection upon new
command.
No Offline surface scan supported.
Self-test supported.
Conveyance Self-test supported.
Selective Self-test supported.
SMART capabilities: (0x0003) Saves SMART data before entering
power-saving mode.
Supports SMART auto save timer.
Error logging capability: (0x01) Error logging supported.
General Purpose Logging supported.
Short self-test routine
recommended polling time: ( 1) minutes.
Extended self-test routine
recommended polling time: ( 314) minutes.
Conveyance self-test routine
recommended polling time: ( 2) minutes.
SCT capabilities: (0x1085) SCT Status supported.
SMART Attributes Data Structure revision number: 10
Vendor Specific SMART Attributes with Thresholds:
ID# ATTRIBUTE_NAME FLAG VALUE WORST THRESH TYPE UPDATED WHEN_FAILED RAW_VALUE
1 Raw_Read_Error_Rate 0x000f 118 084 006 Pre-fail Always - 181784240
3 Spin_Up_Time 0x0003 094 093 000 Pre-fail Always - 0
4 Start_Stop_Count 0x0032 088 088 020 Old_age Always - 12953
5 Reallocated_Sector_Ct 0x0033 082 082 010 Pre-fail Always - 23816
7 Seek_Error_Rate 0x000f 073 060 030 Pre-fail Always - 22915066
9 Power_On_Hours 0x0032 048 048 000 Old_age Always - 46239
10 Spin_Retry_Count 0x0013 100 100 097 Pre-fail Always - 0
12 Power_Cycle_Count 0x0032 100 100 020 Old_age Always - 119
183 Runtime_Bad_Block 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
184 End-to-End_Error 0x0032 100 100 099 Old_age Always - 0
187 Reported_Uncorrect 0x0032 001 001 000 Old_age Always - 4175
188 Command_Timeout 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0 0 1
189 High_Fly_Writes 0x003a 001 001 000 Old_age Always - 1259
190 Airflow_Temperature_Cel 0x0022 061 047 045 Old_age Always - 39 (Min/Max 22/44)
191 G-Sense_Error_Rate 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
192 Power-Off_Retract_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
193 Load_Cycle_Count 0x0032 083 083 000 Old_age Always - 35402
194 Temperature_Celsius 0x0022 039 053 000 Old_age Always - 39 (0 17 0 0 0)
197 Current_Pending_Sector 0x0012 100 082 000 Old_age Always - 0
198 Offline_Uncorrectable 0x0010 100 082 000 Old_age Offline - 0
199 UDMA_CRC_Error_Count 0x003e 200 200 000 Old_age Always - 0
240 Head_Flying_Hours 0x0000 100 253 000 Old_age Offline - 14098h+52m+58.023s
241 Total_LBAs_Written 0x0000 100 253 000 Old_age Offline - 55374308426
242 Total_LBAs_Read 0x0000 100 253 000 Old_age Offline - 868501276671
SMART Error Log Version: 1
ATA Error Count: 4174 (device log contains only the most recent five errors)
CR = Command Register [HEX]
FR = Features Register [HEX]
SC = Sector Count Register [HEX]
SN = Sector Number Register [HEX]
CL = Cylinder Low Register [HEX]
CH = Cylinder High Register [HEX]
DH = Device/Head Register [HEX]
DC = Device Command Register [HEX]
ER = Error register [HEX]
ST = Status register [HEX]
Powered_Up_Time is measured from power on, and printed as
DDd+hh:mm:SS.sss where DD=days, hh=hours, mm=minutes,
SS=sec, and sss=millisec. It "wraps" after 49.710 days.
Error 4174 occurred at disk power-on lifetime: 35027 hours (1459 days + 11 hours)
When the command that caused the error occurred, the device was active or idle.
After command completion occurred, registers were:
ER ST SC SN CL CH DH
-- -- -- -- -- -- --
40 53 00 ff ff ff 0f Error: UNC at LBA = 0x0fffffff = 268435455
Commands leading to the command that caused the error were:
CR FR SC SN CL CH DH DC Powered_Up_Time Command/Feature_Name
-- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- ---------------- --------------------
60 00 08 ff ff ff 4f 00 18d+18:30:08.027 READ FPDMA QUEUED
ea 00 00 00 00 00 a0 00 18d+18:30:08.027 FLUSH CACHE EXT
ef 10 02 00 00 00 a0 00 18d+18:30:08.026 SET FEATURES [Enable SATA feature]
27 00 00 00 00 00 e0 00 18d+18:30:08.026 READ NATIVE MAX ADDRESS EXT [OBS-ACS-3]
ec 00 00 00 00 00 a0 00 18d+18:30:08.025 IDENTIFY DEVICE
Error 4173 occurred at disk power-on lifetime: 35027 hours (1459 days + 11 hours)
When the command that caused the error occurred, the device was active or idle.
After command completion occurred, registers were:
ER ST SC SN CL CH DH
-- -- -- -- -- -- --
40 53 00 ff ff ff 0f Error: UNC at LBA = 0x0fffffff = 268435455
Commands leading to the command that caused the error were:
CR FR SC SN CL CH DH DC Powered_Up_Time Command/Feature_Name
-- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- ---------------- --------------------
60 00 08 ff ff ff 4f 00 18d+18:30:04.265 READ FPDMA QUEUED
60 00 08 ff ff ff 4f 00 18d+18:30:04.236 READ FPDMA QUEUED
60 00 08 ff ff ff 4f 00 18d+18:30:04.236 READ FPDMA QUEUED
60 00 08 ff ff ff 4f 00 18d+18:30:04.236 READ FPDMA QUEUED
60 00 08 ff ff ff 4f 00 18d+18:30:04.236 READ FPDMA QUEUED
Error 4172 occurred at disk power-on lifetime: 35027 hours (1459 days + 11 hours)
When the command that caused the error occurred, the device was active or idle.
After command completion occurred, registers were:
ER ST SC SN CL CH DH
-- -- -- -- -- -- --
40 53 00 ff ff ff 0f Error: UNC at LBA = 0x0fffffff = 268435455
Commands leading to the command that caused the error were:
CR FR SC SN CL CH DH DC Powered_Up_Time Command/Feature_Name
-- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- ---------------- --------------------
60 00 08 ff ff ff 4f 00 18d+18:29:51.724 READ FPDMA QUEUED
ea 00 00 00 00 00 a0 00 18d+18:29:51.723 FLUSH CACHE EXT
ef 10 02 00 00 00 a0 00 18d+18:29:51.723 SET FEATURES [Enable SATA feature]
27 00 00 00 00 00 e0 00 18d+18:29:51.723 READ NATIVE MAX ADDRESS EXT [OBS-ACS-3]
ec 00 00 00 00 00 a0 00 18d+18:29:51.722 IDENTIFY DEVICE
Error 4171 occurred at disk power-on lifetime: 35027 hours (1459 days + 11 hours)
When the command that caused the error occurred, the device was active or idle.
After command completion occurred, registers were:
ER ST SC SN CL CH DH
-- -- -- -- -- -- --
40 53 00 ff ff ff 0f Error: UNC at LBA = 0x0fffffff = 268435455
Commands leading to the command that caused the error were:
CR FR SC SN CL CH DH DC Powered_Up_Time Command/Feature_Name
-- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- ---------------- --------------------
60 00 08 ff ff ff 4f 00 18d+18:29:48.014 READ FPDMA QUEUED
60 00 08 ff ff ff 4f 00 18d+18:29:47.996 READ FPDMA QUEUED
ea 00 00 00 00 00 a0 00 18d+18:29:47.994 FLUSH CACHE EXT
ef 10 02 00 00 00 a0 00 18d+18:29:47.994 SET FEATURES [Enable SATA feature]
27 00 00 00 00 00 e0 00 18d+18:29:47.994 READ NATIVE MAX ADDRESS EXT [OBS-ACS-3]
Error 4170 occurred at disk power-on lifetime: 35027 hours (1459 days + 11 hours)
When the command that caused the error occurred, the device was active or idle.
After command completion occurred, registers were:
ER ST SC SN CL CH DH
-- -- -- -- -- -- --
40 53 00 ff ff ff 0f Error: UNC at LBA = 0x0fffffff = 268435455
Commands leading to the command that caused the error were:
CR FR SC SN CL CH DH DC Powered_Up_Time Command/Feature_Name
-- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- ---------------- --------------------
60 00 08 ff ff ff 4f 00 18d+18:29:44.372 READ FPDMA QUEUED
ea 00 00 00 00 00 a0 00 18d+18:29:44.370 FLUSH CACHE EXT
ef 10 02 00 00 00 a0 00 18d+18:29:44.370 SET FEATURES [Enable SATA feature]
27 00 00 00 00 00 e0 00 18d+18:29:44.370 READ NATIVE MAX ADDRESS EXT [OBS-ACS-3]
ec 00 00 00 00 00 a0 00 18d+18:29:44.369 IDENTIFY DEVICE
SMART Self-test log structure revision number 1
Num Test_Description Status Remaining LifeTime(hours) LBA_of_first_error
# 1 Extended offline Completed without error 00% 44726 -
# 2 Short offline Completed without error 00% 38228 -
=== START OF INFORMATION SECTION ===
Model Family: Western Digital Caviar Green
Device Model: WDC WD10EAVS-00M4B0
Serial Number: WD-WCAV51576806
LU WWN Device Id: 5 0014ee 2589d1406
Firmware Version: 01.00A01
User Capacity: 1,000,204,886,016 bytes [1.00 TB]
Sector Size: 512 bytes logical/physical
Device is: In smartctl database [for details use: -P show]
ATA Version is: ATA8-ACS (minor revision not indicated)
SATA Version is: SATA 2.6, 3.0 Gb/s
Local Time is: Fri Jan 14 17:59:11 2022 PST
SMART support is: Available - device has SMART capability.
SMART support is: Enabled
=== START OF READ SMART DATA SECTION ===
SMART overall-health self-assessment test result: PASSED
General SMART Values:
Offline data collection status: (0x82) Offline data collection activity
was completed without error.
Auto Offline Data Collection: Enabled.
Self-test execution status: ( 0) The previous self-test routine completed
without error or no self-test has ever
been run.
Total time to complete Offline
data collection: (19980) seconds.
Offline data collection
capabilities: (0x7b) SMART execute Offline immediate.
Auto Offline data collection on/off support.
Suspend Offline collection upon new
command.
Offline surface scan supported.
Self-test supported.
Conveyance Self-test supported.
Selective Self-test supported.
SMART capabilities: (0x0003) Saves SMART data before entering
power-saving mode.
Supports SMART auto save timer.
Error logging capability: (0x01) Error logging supported.
General Purpose Logging supported.
Short self-test routine
recommended polling time: ( 2) minutes.
Extended self-test routine
recommended polling time: ( 230) minutes.
Conveyance self-test routine
recommended polling time: ( 5) minutes.
SCT capabilities: (0x303f) SCT Status supported.
SCT Error Recovery Control supported.
SCT Feature Control supported.
SCT Data Table supported.
SMART Attributes Data Structure revision number: 16
Vendor Specific SMART Attributes with Thresholds:
ID# ATTRIBUTE_NAME FLAG VALUE WORST THRESH TYPE UPDATED WHEN_FAILED RAW_VALUE
1 Raw_Read_Error_Rate 0x002f 200 200 051 Pre-fail Always - 0
3 Spin_Up_Time 0x0027 170 108 021 Pre-fail Always - 4491
4 Start_Stop_Count 0x0032 083 083 000 Old_age Always - 17629
5 Reallocated_Sector_Ct 0x0033 200 200 140 Pre-fail Always - 0
7 Seek_Error_Rate 0x002e 200 200 000 Old_age Always - 0
9 Power_On_Hours 0x0032 001 001 000 Old_age Always - 79673
10 Spin_Retry_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
11 Calibration_Retry_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
12 Power_Cycle_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 441
192 Power-Off_Retract_Count 0x0032 200 200 000 Old_age Always - 117
193 Load_Cycle_Count 0x0032 181 181 000 Old_age Always - 58889
194 Temperature_Celsius 0x0022 108 082 000 Old_age Always - 39
196 Reallocated_Event_Count 0x0032 200 200 000 Old_age Always - 0
197 Current_Pending_Sector 0x0032 200 200 000 Old_age Always - 0
198 Offline_Uncorrectable 0x0030 200 200 000 Old_age Offline - 0
199 UDMA_CRC_Error_Count 0x0032 200 200 000 Old_age Always - 0
200 Multi_Zone_Error_Rate 0x0008 200 200 000 Old_age Offline - 0
SMART Error Log Version: 1
No Errors Logged
SMART Self-test log structure revision number 1
Num Test_Description Status Remaining LifeTime(hours) LBA_of_first_error
# 1 Extended offline Completed without error 00% 12638 -
# 2 Short offline Completed without error 00% 6213 -
# 3 Short offline Completed without error 00% 14776 -
# 4 Conveyance offline Completed without error 00% 1277 -
=== START OF INFORMATION SECTION ===
Model Family: Western Digital Caviar Green
Device Model: WDC WD10EAVS-00D7B1
Serial Number: WD-WCAU46034683
LU WWN Device Id: 5 0014ee 257b2cab2
Firmware Version: 01.01A01
User Capacity: 1,000,204,886,016 bytes [1.00 TB]
Sector Size: 512 bytes logical/physical
Device is: In smartctl database [for details use: -P show]
ATA Version is: ATA8-ACS (minor revision not indicated)
SATA Version is: SATA 2.5, 3.0 Gb/s
Local Time is: Fri Jan 14 17:59:46 2022 PST
SMART support is: Available - device has SMART capability.
SMART support is: Enabled
=== START OF READ SMART DATA SECTION ===
SMART overall-health self-assessment test result: PASSED
General SMART Values:
Offline data collection status: (0x84) Offline data collection activity
was suspended by an interrupting command from host.
Auto Offline Data Collection: Enabled.
Self-test execution status: ( 0) The previous self-test routine completed
without error or no self-test has ever
been run.
Total time to complete Offline
data collection: (22800) seconds.
Offline data collection
capabilities: (0x7b) SMART execute Offline immediate.
Auto Offline data collection on/off support.
Suspend Offline collection upon new
command.
Offline surface scan supported.
Self-test supported.
Conveyance Self-test supported.
Selective Self-test supported.
SMART capabilities: (0x0003) Saves SMART data before entering
power-saving mode.
Supports SMART auto save timer.
Error logging capability: (0x01) Error logging supported.
General Purpose Logging supported.
Short self-test routine
recommended polling time: ( 2) minutes.
Extended self-test routine
recommended polling time: ( 262) minutes.
Conveyance self-test routine
recommended polling time: ( 5) minutes.
SCT capabilities: (0x303f) SCT Status supported.
SCT Error Recovery Control supported.
SCT Feature Control supported.
SCT Data Table supported.
SMART Attributes Data Structure revision number: 16
Vendor Specific SMART Attributes with Thresholds:
ID# ATTRIBUTE_NAME FLAG VALUE WORST THRESH TYPE UPDATED WHEN_FAILED RAW_VALUE
1 Raw_Read_Error_Rate 0x002f 200 200 051 Pre-fail Always - 0
3 Spin_Up_Time 0x0027 223 162 021 Pre-fail Always - 3850
4 Start_Stop_Count 0x0032 085 085 000 Old_age Always - 15715
5 Reallocated_Sector_Ct 0x0033 200 200 140 Pre-fail Always - 0
7 Seek_Error_Rate 0x002e 100 253 000 Old_age Always - 0
9 Power_On_Hours 0x0032 001 001 000 Old_age Always - 72406
10 Spin_Retry_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
11 Calibration_Retry_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
12 Power_Cycle_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 289
192 Power-Off_Retract_Count 0x0032 200 200 000 Old_age Always - 33
193 Load_Cycle_Count 0x0032 195 195 000 Old_age Always - 15714
194 Temperature_Celsius 0x0022 112 092 000 Old_age Always - 38
196 Reallocated_Event_Count 0x0032 200 200 000 Old_age Always - 0
197 Current_Pending_Sector 0x0032 200 200 000 Old_age Always - 0
198 Offline_Uncorrectable 0x0030 200 200 000 Old_age Offline - 0
199 UDMA_CRC_Error_Count 0x0032 200 200 000 Old_age Always - 0
200 Multi_Zone_Error_Rate 0x0008 200 200 000 Old_age Offline - 0
SMART Error Log Version: 1
No Errors Logged
SMART Self-test log structure revision number 1
Num Test_Description Status Remaining LifeTime(hours) LBA_of_first_error
# 1 Extended offline Completed without error 00% 5380 -
# 2 Short offline Completed without error 00% 64525 -
# 3 Short offline Completed without error 00% 11914 -
# 4 Conveyance offline Completed without error 00% 5564 -
