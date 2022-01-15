SMART logs of mechanical drives - Are these bad?

=== START OF INFORMATION SECTION ===

Model Family: Seagate Barracuda 7200.14 (AF)

Device Model: ST3000DM001-1ER166

Serial Number: Z501RERY

LU WWN Device Id: 5 000c50 086fddb97

Firmware Version: CC25

User Capacity: 3,000,592,982,016 bytes [3.00 TB]

Sector Sizes: 512 bytes logical, 4096 bytes physical

Rotation Rate: 7200 rpm

Form Factor: 3.5 inches

Device is: In smartctl database [for details use: -P show]

ATA Version is: ACS-2, ACS-3 T13/2161-D revision 3b

SATA Version is: SATA 3.1, 6.0 Gb/s (current: 3.0 Gb/s)

Local Time is: Fri Jan 14 17:58:06 2022 PST

SMART support is: Available - device has SMART capability.

SMART support is: Enabled



=== START OF READ SMART DATA SECTION ===

SMART overall-health self-assessment test result: PASSED



General SMART Values:

Offline data collection status: (0x00) Offline data collection activity

was never started.

Auto Offline Data Collection: Disabled.

Self-test execution status: ( 0) The previous self-test routine completed

without error or no self-test has ever

been run.

Total time to complete Offline

data collection: ( 80) seconds.

Offline data collection

capabilities: (0x73) SMART execute Offline immediate.

Auto Offline data collection on/off support.

Suspend Offline collection upon new

command.

No Offline surface scan supported.

Self-test supported.

Conveyance Self-test supported.

Selective Self-test supported.

SMART capabilities: (0x0003) Saves SMART data before entering

power-saving mode.

Supports SMART auto save timer.

Error logging capability: (0x01) Error logging supported.

General Purpose Logging supported.

Short self-test routine

recommended polling time: ( 1) minutes.

Extended self-test routine

recommended polling time: ( 314) minutes.

Conveyance self-test routine

recommended polling time: ( 2) minutes.

SCT capabilities: (0x1085) SCT Status supported.



SMART Attributes Data Structure revision number: 10

Vendor Specific SMART Attributes with Thresholds:

ID# ATTRIBUTE_NAME FLAG VALUE WORST THRESH TYPE UPDATED WHEN_FAILED RAW_VALUE

1 Raw_Read_Error_Rate 0x000f 118 084 006 Pre-fail Always - 181784240

3 Spin_Up_Time 0x0003 094 093 000 Pre-fail Always - 0

4 Start_Stop_Count 0x0032 088 088 020 Old_age Always - 12953

5 Reallocated_Sector_Ct 0x0033 082 082 010 Pre-fail Always - 23816

7 Seek_Error_Rate 0x000f 073 060 030 Pre-fail Always - 22915066

9 Power_On_Hours 0x0032 048 048 000 Old_age Always - 46239

10 Spin_Retry_Count 0x0013 100 100 097 Pre-fail Always - 0

12 Power_Cycle_Count 0x0032 100 100 020 Old_age Always - 119

183 Runtime_Bad_Block 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0

184 End-to-End_Error 0x0032 100 100 099 Old_age Always - 0

187 Reported_Uncorrect 0x0032 001 001 000 Old_age Always - 4175

188 Command_Timeout 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0 0 1

189 High_Fly_Writes 0x003a 001 001 000 Old_age Always - 1259

190 Airflow_Temperature_Cel 0x0022 061 047 045 Old_age Always - 39 (Min/Max 22/44)

191 G-Sense_Error_Rate 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0

192 Power-Off_Retract_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0

193 Load_Cycle_Count 0x0032 083 083 000 Old_age Always - 35402

194 Temperature_Celsius 0x0022 039 053 000 Old_age Always - 39 (0 17 0 0 0)

197 Current_Pending_Sector 0x0012 100 082 000 Old_age Always - 0

198 Offline_Uncorrectable 0x0010 100 082 000 Old_age Offline - 0

199 UDMA_CRC_Error_Count 0x003e 200 200 000 Old_age Always - 0

240 Head_Flying_Hours 0x0000 100 253 000 Old_age Offline - 14098h+52m+58.023s

241 Total_LBAs_Written 0x0000 100 253 000 Old_age Offline - 55374308426

242 Total_LBAs_Read 0x0000 100 253 000 Old_age Offline - 868501276671



SMART Error Log Version: 1

ATA Error Count: 4174 (device log contains only the most recent five errors)

CR = Command Register [HEX]

FR = Features Register [HEX]

SC = Sector Count Register [HEX]

SN = Sector Number Register [HEX]

CL = Cylinder Low Register [HEX]

CH = Cylinder High Register [HEX]

DH = Device/Head Register [HEX]

DC = Device Command Register [HEX]

ER = Error register [HEX]

ST = Status register [HEX]

Powered_Up_Time is measured from power on, and printed as

DDd+hh:mm:SS.sss where DD=days, hh=hours, mm=minutes,

SS=sec, and sss=millisec. It "wraps" after 49.710 days.



Error 4174 occurred at disk power-on lifetime: 35027 hours (1459 days + 11 hours)

When the command that caused the error occurred, the device was active or idle.



After command completion occurred, registers were:

ER ST SC SN CL CH DH

-- -- -- -- -- -- --

40 53 00 ff ff ff 0f Error: UNC at LBA = 0x0fffffff = 268435455



Commands leading to the command that caused the error were:

CR FR SC SN CL CH DH DC Powered_Up_Time Command/Feature_Name

-- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- ---------------- --------------------

60 00 08 ff ff ff 4f 00 18d+18:30:08.027 READ FPDMA QUEUED

ea 00 00 00 00 00 a0 00 18d+18:30:08.027 FLUSH CACHE EXT

ef 10 02 00 00 00 a0 00 18d+18:30:08.026 SET FEATURES [Enable SATA feature]

27 00 00 00 00 00 e0 00 18d+18:30:08.026 READ NATIVE MAX ADDRESS EXT [OBS-ACS-3]

ec 00 00 00 00 00 a0 00 18d+18:30:08.025 IDENTIFY DEVICE



Error 4173 occurred at disk power-on lifetime: 35027 hours (1459 days + 11 hours)

When the command that caused the error occurred, the device was active or idle.



After command completion occurred, registers were:

ER ST SC SN CL CH DH

-- -- -- -- -- -- --

40 53 00 ff ff ff 0f Error: UNC at LBA = 0x0fffffff = 268435455



Commands leading to the command that caused the error were:

CR FR SC SN CL CH DH DC Powered_Up_Time Command/Feature_Name

-- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- ---------------- --------------------

60 00 08 ff ff ff 4f 00 18d+18:30:04.265 READ FPDMA QUEUED

60 00 08 ff ff ff 4f 00 18d+18:30:04.236 READ FPDMA QUEUED

60 00 08 ff ff ff 4f 00 18d+18:30:04.236 READ FPDMA QUEUED

60 00 08 ff ff ff 4f 00 18d+18:30:04.236 READ FPDMA QUEUED

60 00 08 ff ff ff 4f 00 18d+18:30:04.236 READ FPDMA QUEUED



Error 4172 occurred at disk power-on lifetime: 35027 hours (1459 days + 11 hours)

When the command that caused the error occurred, the device was active or idle.



After command completion occurred, registers were:

ER ST SC SN CL CH DH

-- -- -- -- -- -- --

40 53 00 ff ff ff 0f Error: UNC at LBA = 0x0fffffff = 268435455



Commands leading to the command that caused the error were:

CR FR SC SN CL CH DH DC Powered_Up_Time Command/Feature_Name

-- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- ---------------- --------------------

60 00 08 ff ff ff 4f 00 18d+18:29:51.724 READ FPDMA QUEUED

ea 00 00 00 00 00 a0 00 18d+18:29:51.723 FLUSH CACHE EXT

ef 10 02 00 00 00 a0 00 18d+18:29:51.723 SET FEATURES [Enable SATA feature]

27 00 00 00 00 00 e0 00 18d+18:29:51.723 READ NATIVE MAX ADDRESS EXT [OBS-ACS-3]

ec 00 00 00 00 00 a0 00 18d+18:29:51.722 IDENTIFY DEVICE



Error 4171 occurred at disk power-on lifetime: 35027 hours (1459 days + 11 hours)

When the command that caused the error occurred, the device was active or idle.



After command completion occurred, registers were:

ER ST SC SN CL CH DH

-- -- -- -- -- -- --

40 53 00 ff ff ff 0f Error: UNC at LBA = 0x0fffffff = 268435455



Commands leading to the command that caused the error were:

CR FR SC SN CL CH DH DC Powered_Up_Time Command/Feature_Name

-- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- ---------------- --------------------

60 00 08 ff ff ff 4f 00 18d+18:29:48.014 READ FPDMA QUEUED

60 00 08 ff ff ff 4f 00 18d+18:29:47.996 READ FPDMA QUEUED

ea 00 00 00 00 00 a0 00 18d+18:29:47.994 FLUSH CACHE EXT

ef 10 02 00 00 00 a0 00 18d+18:29:47.994 SET FEATURES [Enable SATA feature]

27 00 00 00 00 00 e0 00 18d+18:29:47.994 READ NATIVE MAX ADDRESS EXT [OBS-ACS-3]



Error 4170 occurred at disk power-on lifetime: 35027 hours (1459 days + 11 hours)

When the command that caused the error occurred, the device was active or idle.



After command completion occurred, registers were:

ER ST SC SN CL CH DH

-- -- -- -- -- -- --

40 53 00 ff ff ff 0f Error: UNC at LBA = 0x0fffffff = 268435455



Commands leading to the command that caused the error were:

CR FR SC SN CL CH DH DC Powered_Up_Time Command/Feature_Name

-- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- ---------------- --------------------

60 00 08 ff ff ff 4f 00 18d+18:29:44.372 READ FPDMA QUEUED

ea 00 00 00 00 00 a0 00 18d+18:29:44.370 FLUSH CACHE EXT

ef 10 02 00 00 00 a0 00 18d+18:29:44.370 SET FEATURES [Enable SATA feature]

27 00 00 00 00 00 e0 00 18d+18:29:44.370 READ NATIVE MAX ADDRESS EXT [OBS-ACS-3]

ec 00 00 00 00 00 a0 00 18d+18:29:44.369 IDENTIFY DEVICE



SMART Self-test log structure revision number 1

Num Test_Description Status Remaining LifeTime(hours) LBA_of_first_error

# 1 Extended offline Completed without error 00% 44726 -

# 2 Short offline Completed without error 00% 38228 -