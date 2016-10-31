SMART errors - are these bad?

Hey folksBeen running a soak test on a new 10TB HGST He10 drive I bought last week. Ran h2test on it which wrote and verified the full disk which is spot on.I then ran smartctl to see what the drive was reporting and saw a few problems (in my eyes):The read recovery attempts and the Mechanical start failures.I checked this data on 4 x 4TB HGST drives I bought and tested before and they all had 0 read and start errors.A bit of Googling and there wasnt much to find but what I did see, others had similar data shown for read errors. Is this just what you get with helium filled drives of such a large capacity?I mailed HGST and got this back :"Thank you for contacting HGST a Western Digital brand, Customer Service and Support. My name is Taavi.You should not need to worry about the error messages which it is giving you from the test. However to be totally sure you can run the SMART test and if that fails, then it would mean that you will need to RMA the drive.If you have any further questions, please reply to this email and we will be happy to assist you further.Sincerely,TaaviHGST, a Western Digital brand"So the question is - do you think the drive is ok and should I use it, or RMA it back for a replacement?Thanks folks