SMART errors - are these bad?

R

Rikki

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 8, 2000
Messages
2,302
Hey folks

Been running a soak test on a new 10TB HGST He10 drive I bought last week. Ran h2test on it which wrote and verified the full disk which is spot on.

I then ran smartctl to see what the drive was reporting and saw a few problems (in my eyes):

pXMTCuW.jpg


The read recovery attempts and the Mechanical start failures.

I checked this data on 4 x 4TB HGST drives I bought and tested before and they all had 0 read and start errors.

A bit of Googling and there wasnt much to find but what I did see, others had similar data shown for read errors. Is this just what you get with helium filled drives of such a large capacity?

I mailed HGST and got this back :

"Thank you for contacting HGST a Western Digital brand, Customer Service and Support. My name is Taavi.

You should not need to worry about the error messages which it is giving you from the test. However to be totally sure you can run the SMART test and if that fails, then it would mean that you will need to RMA the drive.

If you have any further questions, please reply to this email and we will be happy to assist you further.


Sincerely,
Taavi
HGST, a Western Digital brand"

So the question is - do you think the drive is ok and should I use it, or RMA it back for a replacement?

Thanks folks :)

R
 
If you're not even using it yet, just RMA see if the replacement exhibits similar issues. Will be a pain to RMA after you have data on there to worry about.

As for how bad it is, you should be fine if it's passing diagnostic tests on the whole. Nitpicking at the little stuff will just make you go crazy, as any drive can and will fail eventually.
 
Remember if you RMA the drive send it back to the place you purchased it if you want a new drive. If you send it back to WDC it is likely you will get a used / repaired drive (which may or not be worse than the drive you currently have).

Edit: With that said considering how new the drive is they may send you a new one back. I have received new drives a few times out of the 75+ RMAs I have done at work.
 
DrLobo: Not the overall test no. Here is the full breakdown :

Code: 
smartctl -x /dev/csmi0,3 
smartctl 6.5 2016-05-07 r4318 [x86_64-w64-mingw32-win7-sp1] (sf-6.5-1)
Copyright (C) 2002-16, Bruce Allen, Christian Franke, www.smartmontools.org

=== START OF INFORMATION SECTION ===
Device Model:     HGST HUH721010ALE600
Serial Number:    7PGK651G
LU WWN Device Id: 5 000cca 251c7d171
Firmware Version: LHGNT21D
User Capacity:    10,000,831,348,736 bytes [10.0 TB]
Sector Sizes:     512 bytes logical, 4096 bytes physical
Rotation Rate:    7200 rpm
Form Factor:      3.5 inches
Device is:        Not in smartctl database [for details use: -P showall]
ATA Version is:   ACS-2, ATA8-ACS T13/1699-D revision 4
SATA Version is:  SATA 3.2, 6.0 Gb/s (current: 3.0 Gb/s)
Local Time is:    Thu Oct 27 06:32:22 2016 GMTDT
SMART support is: Available - device has SMART capability.
SMART support is: Enabled
AAM feature is:   Unavailable
APM feature is:   Disabled
Rd look-ahead is: Enabled
Write cache is:   Enabled
ATA Security is:  Disabled, frozen [SEC2]
Wt Cache Reorder: Enabled

=== START OF READ SMART DATA SECTION ===
SMART overall-health self-assessment test result: PASSED

General SMART Values:
Offline data collection status:  (0x82)    Offline data collection activity
                    was completed without error.
                    Auto Offline Data Collection: Enabled.
Self-test execution status:      (  41)    The self-test routine was interrupted
                    by the host with a hard or soft reset.
Total time to complete Offline 
data collection:         (   93) seconds.
Offline data collection
capabilities:             (0x5b) SMART execute Offline immediate.
                    Auto Offline data collection on/off support.
                    Suspend Offline collection upon new
                    command.
                    Offline surface scan supported.
                    Self-test supported.
                    No Conveyance Self-test supported.
                    Selective Self-test supported.
SMART capabilities:            (0x0003)    Saves SMART data before entering
                    power-saving mode.
                    Supports SMART auto save timer.
Error logging capability:        (0x01)    Error logging supported.
                    General Purpose Logging supported.
Short self-test routine 
recommended polling time:     (   2) minutes.
Extended self-test routine
recommended polling time:     (1088) minutes.
SCT capabilities:           (0x003d)    SCT Status supported.
                    SCT Error Recovery Control supported.
                    SCT Feature Control supported.
                    SCT Data Table supported.

SMART Attributes Data Structure revision number: 16
Vendor Specific SMART Attributes with Thresholds:
ID# ATTRIBUTE_NAME          FLAGS    VALUE WORST THRESH FAIL RAW_VALUE
  1 Raw_Read_Error_Rate     PO-R--   100   100   016    -    0
  2 Throughput_Performance  P-S---   135   135   054    -    92
  3 Spin_Up_Time            POS---   100   100   024    -    0
  4 Start_Stop_Count        -O--C-   100   100   000    -    2
  5 Reallocated_Sector_Ct   PO--CK   100   100   005    -    0
  7 Seek_Error_Rate         PO-R--   100   100   067    -    0
  8 Seek_Time_Performance   P-S---   128   128   020    -    18
  9 Power_On_Hours          -O--C-   100   100   000    -    33
 10 Spin_Retry_Count        PO--C-   100   100   060    -    0
 12 Power_Cycle_Count       -O--CK   100   100   000    -    2
 22 Unknown_Attribute       PO---K   100   100   025    -    100
192 Power-Off_Retract_Count -O--CK   100   100   000    -    6
193 Load_Cycle_Count        -O--C-   100   100   000    -    6
194 Temperature_Celsius     -O----   162   162   000    -    37 (Min/Max 20/40)
196 Reallocated_Event_Count -O--CK   100   100   000    -    0
197 Current_Pending_Sector  -O---K   100   100   000    -    0
198 Offline_Uncorrectable   ---R--   100   100   000    -    0
199 UDMA_CRC_Error_Count    -O-R--   200   200   000    -    0
                            ||||||_ K auto-keep
                            |||||__ C event count
                            ||||___ R error rate
                            |||____ S speed/performance
                            ||_____ O updated online
                            |______ P prefailure warning

General Purpose Log Directory Version 1
SMART           Log Directory Version 1 [multi-sector log support]
Address    Access  R/W   Size  Description
0x00       GPL,SL  R/O      1  Log Directory
0x01           SL  R/O      1  Summary SMART error log
0x02           SL  R/O      1  Comprehensive SMART error log
0x03       GPL     R/O      1  Ext. Comprehensive SMART error log
0x04       GPL,SL  R/O      8  Device Statistics log
0x06           SL  R/O      1  SMART self-test log
0x07       GPL     R/O      1  Extended self-test log
0x08       GPL     R/O      2  Power Conditions log
0x09           SL  R/W      1  Selective self-test log
0x10       GPL     R/O      1  SATA NCQ Queued Error log
0x11       GPL     R/O      1  SATA Phy Event Counters log
0x12       GPL     R/O      1  SATA NCQ NON-DATA log
0x13       GPL     R/O      1  SATA NCQ Send and Receive log
0x15       GPL,SL  R/W      1  SATA Rebuild Assist log
0x21       GPL     R/O      1  Write stream error log
0x22       GPL     R/O      1  Read stream error log
0x24       GPL     R/O    256  Current Device Internal Status Data log
0x25       GPL     R/O    256  Saved Device Internal Status Data log
0x30       GPL,SL  R/O      9  IDENTIFY DEVICE data log
0x80-0x9f  GPL,SL  R/W     16  Host vendor specific log
0xe0       GPL,SL  R/W      1  SCT Command/Status
0xe1       GPL,SL  R/W      1  SCT Data Transfer

SMART Extended Comprehensive Error Log Version: 1 (1 sectors)
No Errors Logged

SMART Extended Self-test Log Version: 1 (1 sectors)
Num  Test_Description    Status                  Remaining  LifeTime(hours)  LBA_of_first_error
# 1  Extended captive    Interrupted (host reset)      90%        33         -
# 2  Short offline       Completed without error       00%        32         -

SMART Selective self-test log data structure revision number 1
 SPAN  MIN_LBA  MAX_LBA  CURRENT_TEST_STATUS
    1        0        0  Not_testing
    2        0        0  Not_testing
    3        0        0  Not_testing
    4        0        0  Not_testing
    5        0        0  Not_testing
Selective self-test flags (0x0):
  After scanning selected spans, do NOT read-scan remainder of disk.
If Selective self-test is pending on power-up, resume after 0 minute delay.

SCT Status Version:                  3
SCT Version (vendor specific):       256 (0x0100)
SCT Support Level:                   1
Device State:                        Active (0)
Current Temperature:                    37 Celsius
Power Cycle Min/Max Temperature:     20/40 Celsius
Lifetime    Min/Max Temperature:     20/40 Celsius
Under/Over Temperature Limit Count:   0/0

SCT Temperature History Version:     2
Temperature Sampling Period:         1 minute
Temperature Logging Interval:        1 minute
Min/Max recommended Temperature:      0/60 Celsius
Min/Max Temperature Limit:           -40/70 Celsius
Temperature History Size (Index):    128 (76)

Index    Estimated Time   Temperature Celsius
  77    2016-10-27 04:25    40  *********************
 ...    ..( 80 skipped).    ..  *********************
  30    2016-10-27 05:46    40  *********************
  31    2016-10-27 05:47    39  ********************
 ...    ..(  4 skipped).    ..  ********************
  36    2016-10-27 05:52    39  ********************
  37    2016-10-27 05:53    38  *******************
 ...    ..(  2 skipped).    ..  *******************
  40    2016-10-27 05:56    38  *******************
  41    2016-10-27 05:57    37  ******************
  42    2016-10-27 05:58    37  ******************
  43    2016-10-27 05:59    37  ******************
  44    2016-10-27 06:00    39  ********************
 ...    ..(  4 skipped).    ..  ********************
  49    2016-10-27 06:05    39  ********************
  50    2016-10-27 06:06    38  *******************
 ...    ..(  7 skipped).    ..  *******************
  58    2016-10-27 06:14    38  *******************
  59    2016-10-27 06:15    37  ******************
 ...    ..( 15 skipped).    ..  ******************
  75    2016-10-27 06:31    37  ******************
  76    2016-10-27 06:32    40  *********************

SCT Error Recovery Control:
           Read: Disabled
          Write: Disabled

Device Statistics (GP Log 0x04)
Page  Offset Size        Value Flags Description
0x01  =====  =               =  ===  == General Statistics (rev 2) ==
0x01  0x008  4               2  ---  Lifetime Power-On Resets
0x01  0x018  6     19538523051  ---  Logical Sectors Written
0x01  0x020  6        76386672  ---  Number of Write Commands
0x01  0x028  6     19512436208  ---  Logical Sectors Read
0x01  0x030  6        76380107  ---  Number of Read Commands
0x01  0x038  6       121434950  ---  Date and Time TimeStamp
0x03  =====  =               =  ===  == Rotating Media Statistics (rev 1) ==
0x03  0x008  4              29  ---  Spindle Motor Power-on Hours
0x03  0x010  4              29  ---  Head Flying Hours
0x03  0x018  4               6  ---  Head Load Events
0x03  0x020  4               0  ---  Number of Reallocated Logical Sectors
0x03  0x028  4             165  ---  Read Recovery Attempts
0x03  0x030  4               1  ---  Number of Mechanical Start Failures
0x04  =====  =               =  ===  == General Errors Statistics (rev 1) ==
0x04  0x008  4               0  ---  Number of Reported Uncorrectable Errors
0x04  0x010  4               1  ---  Resets Between Cmd Acceptance and Completion
0x05  =====  =               =  ===  == Temperature Statistics (rev 1) ==
0x05  0x008  1              37  ---  Current Temperature
0x05  0x010  1              39  N--  Average Short Term Temperature
0x05  0x018  1               -  N--  Average Long Term Temperature
0x05  0x020  1              40  ---  Highest Temperature
0x05  0x028  1              20  ---  Lowest Temperature
0x05  0x030  1              39  N--  Highest Average Short Term Temperature
0x05  0x038  1              23  N--  Lowest Average Short Term Temperature
0x05  0x040  1               -  N--  Highest Average Long Term Temperature
0x05  0x048  1               -  N--  Lowest Average Long Term Temperature
0x05  0x050  4               0  ---  Time in Over-Temperature
0x05  0x058  1              60  ---  Specified Maximum Operating Temperature
0x05  0x060  4               0  ---  Time in Under-Temperature
0x05  0x068  1               0  ---  Specified Minimum Operating Temperature
0x06  =====  =               =  ===  == Transport Statistics (rev 1) ==
0x06  0x008  4               4  ---  Number of Hardware Resets
0x06  0x010  4               0  ---  Number of ASR Events
0x06  0x018  4               0  ---  Number of Interface CRC Errors
                                |||_ C monitored condition met
                                ||__ D supports DSN
                                |___ N normalized value

SATA Phy Event Counters (GP Log 0x11)
ID      Size     Value  Description
0x0001  2            0  Command failed due to ICRC error
0x0002  2            0  R_ERR response for data FIS
0x0003  2            0  R_ERR response for device-to-host data FIS
0x0004  2            0  R_ERR response for host-to-device data FIS
0x0005  2            0  R_ERR response for non-data FIS
0x0006  2            0  R_ERR response for device-to-host non-data FIS
0x0007  2            0  R_ERR response for host-to-device non-data FIS
0x0008  2            0  Device-to-host non-data FIS retries
0x0009  2        65535+ Transition from drive PhyRdy to drive PhyNRdy
0x000a  2            4  Device-to-host register FISes sent due to a COMRESET
0x000b  2            0  CRC errors within host-to-device FIS
0x000d  2            0  Non-CRC errors within host-to-device FIS
 
If it passed the SMART test then no RMA. Just stay up to date on the backups and run it til it smokes.
 
I just plugged the drive back in just now and without it having actually done any work the error rate has risen by itself:

172 --- Read Recovery Attempts

So here is a breakdown of my current 3 drives, 2 of which Ive had running since 2012 :

Code: 
4TB HGST DRIVE 1

Device Statistics (GP Log 0x04)
Page  Offset Size        Value Flags Description
0x01  =====  =               =  ===  == General Statistics (rev 1) ==
0x01  0x008  4            2690  ---  Lifetime Power-On Resets
0x01  0x010  4            7519  ---  Power-on Hours
0x01  0x018  6     14184332832  ---  Logical Sectors Written
0x01  0x020  6        71630173  ---  Number of Write Commands
0x01  0x028  6     46371614195  ---  Logical Sectors Read
0x01  0x030  6       253493470  ---  Number of Read Commands
0x03  =====  =               =  ===  == Rotating Media Statistics (rev 1) ==
0x03  0x008  4            7507  ---  Spindle Motor Power-on Hours
0x03  0x010  4            7507  ---  Head Flying Hours
0x03  0x018  4            2721  ---  Head Load Events
0x03  0x020  4               0  ---  Number of Reallocated Logical Sectors
0x03  0x028  4               0  ---  Read Recovery Attempts
0x03  0x030  4               0  ---  Number of Mechanical Start Failures



4TB HGST DRIVE 2

Device Statistics (GP Log 0x04)
Page  Offset Size        Value Flags Description
0x01  =====  =               =  ===  == General Statistics (rev 2) ==
0x01  0x008  4            1805  ---  Lifetime Power-On Resets
0x01  0x018  6     19856499186  ---  Logical Sectors Written
0x01  0x020  6        79283709  ---  Number of Write Commands
0x01  0x028  6     23217646588  ---  Logical Sectors Read
0x01  0x030  6       114102324  ---  Number of Read Commands
0x03  =====  =               =  ===  == Rotating Media Statistics (rev 1) ==
0x03  0x008  4            5311  ---  Spindle Motor Power-on Hours
0x03  0x010  4            5311  ---  Head Flying Hours
0x03  0x018  4            1822  ---  Head Load Events
0x03  0x020  4               0  ---  Number of Reallocated Logical Sectors
0x03  0x028  4               2  ---  Read Recovery Attempts
0x03  0x030  4               0  ---  Number of Mechanical Start Failures


NEW 10TB HGST DRIVE

Device Statistics (GP Log 0x04)
Page  Offset Size        Value Flags Description
0x01  =====  =               =  ===  == General Statistics (rev 2) ==
0x01  0x008  4               2  ---  Lifetime Power-On Resets
0x01  0x018  6     19538523051  ---  Logical Sectors Written
0x01  0x020  6        76386672  ---  Number of Write Commands
0x01  0x028  6     19512436208  ---  Logical Sectors Read
0x01  0x030  6        76380107  ---  Number of Read Commands
0x01  0x038  6       121434950  ---  Date and Time TimeStamp
0x03  =====  =               =  ===  == Rotating Media Statistics (rev 1) ==
0x03  0x008  4              29  ---  Spindle Motor Power-on Hours
0x03  0x010  4              29  ---  Head Flying Hours
0x03  0x018  4               6  ---  Head Load Events
0x03  0x020  4               0  ---  Number of Reallocated Logical Sectors
0x03  0x028  4             172  ---  Read Recovery Attempts
0x03  0x030  4               1  ---  Number of Mechanical Start Failures

For 29 hours of operation and that error count ... no thanks LOL!
 
Rikki said:
I just plugged the drive back in just now and without it having actually done any work the error rate has risen by itself:

172 --- Read Recovery Attempts

So here is a breakdown of my current 3 drives, 2 of which Ive had running since 2012 :

Code: 
4TB HGST DRIVE 1

Device Statistics (GP Log 0x04)
Page  Offset Size        Value Flags Description
0x01  =====  =               =  ===  == General Statistics (rev 1) ==
0x01  0x008  4            2690  ---  Lifetime Power-On Resets
0x01  0x010  4            7519  ---  Power-on Hours
0x01  0x018  6     14184332832  ---  Logical Sectors Written
0x01  0x020  6        71630173  ---  Number of Write Commands
0x01  0x028  6     46371614195  ---  Logical Sectors Read
0x01  0x030  6       253493470  ---  Number of Read Commands
0x03  =====  =               =  ===  == Rotating Media Statistics (rev 1) ==
0x03  0x008  4            7507  ---  Spindle Motor Power-on Hours
0x03  0x010  4            7507  ---  Head Flying Hours
0x03  0x018  4            2721  ---  Head Load Events
0x03  0x020  4               0  ---  Number of Reallocated Logical Sectors
0x03  0x028  4               0  ---  Read Recovery Attempts
0x03  0x030  4               0  ---  Number of Mechanical Start Failures



4TB HGST DRIVE 2

Device Statistics (GP Log 0x04)
Page  Offset Size        Value Flags Description
0x01  =====  =               =  ===  == General Statistics (rev 2) ==
0x01  0x008  4            1805  ---  Lifetime Power-On Resets
0x01  0x018  6     19856499186  ---  Logical Sectors Written
0x01  0x020  6        79283709  ---  Number of Write Commands
0x01  0x028  6     23217646588  ---  Logical Sectors Read
0x01  0x030  6       114102324  ---  Number of Read Commands
0x03  =====  =               =  ===  == Rotating Media Statistics (rev 1) ==
0x03  0x008  4            5311  ---  Spindle Motor Power-on Hours
0x03  0x010  4            5311  ---  Head Flying Hours
0x03  0x018  4            1822  ---  Head Load Events
0x03  0x020  4               0  ---  Number of Reallocated Logical Sectors
0x03  0x028  4               2  ---  Read Recovery Attempts
0x03  0x030  4               0  ---  Number of Mechanical Start Failures


NEW 10TB HGST DRIVE

Device Statistics (GP Log 0x04)
Page  Offset Size        Value Flags Description
0x01  =====  =               =  ===  == General Statistics (rev 2) ==
0x01  0x008  4               2  ---  Lifetime Power-On Resets
0x01  0x018  6     19538523051  ---  Logical Sectors Written
0x01  0x020  6        76386672  ---  Number of Write Commands
0x01  0x028  6     19512436208  ---  Logical Sectors Read
0x01  0x030  6        76380107  ---  Number of Read Commands
0x01  0x038  6       121434950  ---  Date and Time TimeStamp
0x03  =====  =               =  ===  == Rotating Media Statistics (rev 1) ==
0x03  0x008  4              29  ---  Spindle Motor Power-on Hours
0x03  0x010  4              29  ---  Head Flying Hours
0x03  0x018  4               6  ---  Head Load Events
0x03  0x020  4               0  ---  Number of Reallocated Logical Sectors
0x03  0x028  4             172  ---  Read Recovery Attempts
0x03  0x030  4               1  ---  Number of Mechanical Start Failures

For 29 hours of operation and that error count ... no thanks LOL!
Click to expand...

Might be time to use Seatools or HDscan which can write zeros to the disk will afford spare sector access if needed

I do this to hard disks often as they tend to need refreshing frequently to be at their best
 
vegan said:
Might be time to use Seatools or HDscan which can write zeros to the disk will afford spare sector access if needed

I do this to hard disks often as they tend to need refreshing frequently to be at their best
Click to expand...
You do realize this post is from 8 years ago????
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top