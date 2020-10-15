Small iTunes device to play on DAC

I am trying to find a device to connect to a DAC to stream music from preferably from iTunes as that is what we already utilize. I have a TEAC UD-H01 which is a very capable dac I just need a source for it. I've looked at something like a Raspberry PI but they don't play well w/ iTunes. I prefer something windows based so I can force it to 192k playback and would like to stay budget conscious while maintaining a small form factor.
The alternative would be to buy something like this https://www.bluesound.com/products/node/ but, I could buy a Pi 4 and touchscreen for like 150 bucks if only Pi worked with iTunes. I may switch to another music source but figured I'd check with y'all prior.
From the DAC it would go to my vintage sony receiver and a pair of modded Mach 1 speakers.
Is something like this a good option?
https://www.amazon.com/Fusion5-Wind...keywords=Windows+Tablet&qid=1602804219&sr=8-3
The alternative would be to buy something like this https://www.bluesound.com/products/node/ but, I could buy a Pi 4 and touchscreen for like 150 bucks if only Pi worked with iTunes. I may switch to another music source but figured I'd check with y'all prior.
From the DAC it would go to my vintage sony receiver and a pair of modded Mach 1 speakers.
Is something like this a good option?
https://www.amazon.com/Fusion5-Wind...keywords=Windows+Tablet&qid=1602804219&sr=8-3
Last edited: